Real Sailing Adventure Mobile MMORPG Ocean Legend Starts Pre-Registration

In the game, players will experience real-world sailing scenarios, where weather and time conditions, like the sun rising or the ocean's changing tides, can prove an important factor. Realistic 15th century sea battles see players teaming up to battle pirates. Oceanic trade is available as well, offering profit-making opportunities between countries for bartered goods. Players can choose between four different characters and five separate countries. Whether you choose to play an artillerist in England or a diviner from France – its your adventure!

Global trade between coastal ports is at the heart of Ocean Legend. Each port has their own specialty as well as fluctuating exchange rates, so players must make sure to buy low and sell high. Certain items help maximize your profits, such as concession books, which allow you to purchase more goods and products to trade.

Specialty products and goods are the unique goods at each port which can be traded and earn not only more profit but also concession books as additional awards. Your investment can literally double when you make the most of a "Soaring" economy. But be careful when you trade, because your investment could be cut in half as the result of a "Crash!" In Ocean Legend, you are the master of your own trade destiny.

While in exploration mode, you can explore the world and earn Discovery Cards by completing sub-missions. After completing these sub-missions, the cards must then be found by mining in the caves. There are a total of six Discovery Cards; History, Theology, Architecture, Art, Biology, and Geography. Players can race to be the first to collect them all!

Since Ocean Legend is a navigation adventure game, you choose your own adventure. Be a brave navigator, engage in trade, or turn your back on it all as an outlaw pirate - your quest for Europe is up to you.

Alongside the avatar you chose, your settings are visibly displayed in the top left corner, which include information on the player's flagship and teammates, as well as avatar expansion controls.

Players' skills are put to the test and these skills can be easily tracked on the Skills bar with separate buttons to match corresponding skills. And while engaged in combat, your interface will always show your combat units as well as performance hit points, making it easier for players to engage in swashbuckling PVP action.

About Oasis Games

Oasis Games Limited was established in November 2011 in Hong Kong, and was acquired by Chinese listed company Zeus Entertainment (002354) in 2016 as an independent subsidiary. They have branches throughout Europe, South America and the Middle East, and their games have been translated into 16 different languages and published in more than 70 countries. mtren.oasgames.com

About NetEase, Inc.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is a leading internet technology company in China. Dedicated to providing online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce, NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular PC-client and mobile games, advertising services, e-mail services and e-commerce platforms. In partnership with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers, NetEase also operates some of the most popular international online games in China. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/

About PreLaunch.Me

Prelaunchme is the worlds leading discovery platform of the latest and greatest mobile games. Prelaunchme provides access to players before they are even launched to market and rewards users with exclusive gifts and awards for games before they are finally released to market. PLM operates in over 30 countries and boasts close to a million users worldwide, of a core gaming audience. Based in Shanghai, PLM is a subsidiary of Adways Asia Interactive.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-sailing-adventure-mobile-mmorpg-ocean-legend-starts-pre-registration-300620860.html

SOURCE Oasis Games