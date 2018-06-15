Real Salt Lake Chooses GreenFields Turf for Stadium and Training Complex

The Zions Bank Academy Stadium features a 100,000-square foot pitch that will be home to the Real Monarchs, RSL's United Soccer League team, as well as the Utah Warriors, Salt Lake's major league rugby team. The adjoining complex includes two fields in a 200,000+ square foot training facility that is the largest pre-engineered free-span building in North America.

RSL chose GreenFields woven turf for both the stadium and training complex. The turf is constructed using patented woven technology and is unmatched for playability, durability, and safety.

According to Real Salt Lake General Manager and Vice President of Facility Operation, Craig Martin, Real Salt Lake selected GreenFields woven turf because it has the most natural play characteristics – including ball roll and bounce – and most closely matches the performance of the natural turf at RSL's home stadium, Rio Tinto.

"GreenFields attention to the detail when it comes to turf characteristics and properties really made the difference in the way that turf looks and plays," Martin added.

Kevin Guffey, Director of Operations for GreenFields, calls the installation, "One of the most exciting projects we've ever been involved with."

Guffey continues, "RSL is a world-class club, and they've done a world-class job at the stadium and training center. We're proud to be a part of it."

Guffey also acknowledged Academy Sports Turf, which distributes GreenFields products in Utah, as well as Wasatch Commercial Builders, which was responsible for construction and installation on the project.

GreenFields develops, produces, supplies and installs innovative synthetic turf systems in collaboration with and as part of the TenCate Grass Group. GreenFields now has sales partners in more than 100 countries and ranks among the frontrunners in the market in a variety of sports, including hockey and football.

SOURCE GreenFields USA