Real Salt Lake Taps KORE to Enhance Partnership Management & Measurement

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, the sports and entertainment business solution, and Utah-based soccer club Real Salt Lake ("RSL"), which includes Major League Soccer's RSL side, Utah Royals FC of the National Women's Soccer League, MLS Next Pro team Real Monarchs and the trio's America First Field and Zions Bank Stadium venues, are excited to announce the first ever partnership between the two organizations to utilize KORE's industry leading partnership platform, Sponsorship + Activate to drive deeper efficiencies and insights for RSL.

RSL was prepared to make the move to a Partnership platform that could manage the needs of a professional sports team trying to measure every element of its partnership portfolio. The platform includes a native integration into RSL's CRM environment for enhanced pipeline management, and in application advance inventory valuation and management, proposal creation and analysis, post-contracting operations such as billing, revenue recognition, and reporting. Finally, the Activate platform will provide RSL asset activation management and ROI measurement for each partner.

KORE is the clear leader [in] sports business technology and leveraging the data to drive true organizational change.

Like a growing number of teams, RSL have also engaged with KORE's advisory group, KORE Planning & Insights ("KPI"), in addition to KORE's technology platform. KPI will help RSL leverage the KORE Partnership Platform to maximize adoption while driving advanced insights to help the club think more strategically about pricing, packaging, and valuation. Leveraging KORE's unique set of data, RSL can leverage unique data points to help better understand the industry landscape and market trends.

The partnership highlights key items for both organizations: Union Sports & Entertainment commitment to driving the most advanced insights and processes, and KORE continuing to be the solution of choice for the industry.

John Kimball, President of Real Salt Lake, comments, "KORE is the clear industry leader when it comes to sports business technology and leveraging the data to drive true organizational change. We look forward to utilizing their platform and knowledge of the market to take our Partnership program to the next level."

KORE's COO, Adam Grow responded, "This has been a long time coming for KORE, as we have had numerous conversations with RSL over the years. To finally bridge the gap, and become partners, is exciting for all of us. We look forward to helping drive RSL's partnership group to new heights and deliver immense value into the Club."

The newly formed partnership between Real Salt Lake and KORE highlights KORE's ongoing growth within the North American 'Big 5' Leagues, and specifically, Major League Soccer ("MLS"). KORE now works with over 70% of all MLS Clubs helping deploy the most advanced data driven practices in the industry for fans, partners, and stakeholders' insights alike.

About KORE:

KORE is the global leader in engagement marketing solutions. More than 900 brands, venues, and sports organizations trust KORE's tools and platform as a source of truth to manage assets and measure partnership impact, with real-time insights, across all channels. Through Sponsorship Management and Evaluation, Ticketing and Fan Engagement, and Data Management and Analytics, KORE's two-sided network unites corporate sponsors, sponsorship properties, and their fans with solutions that help enhance the fan experience, drive smarter decisions, and enable marketing and operations teams to spend time where it matters. Learn more at KORESoftware.com or follow us LinkedIn or Twitter.

About RSL

