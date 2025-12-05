REAL Shows Network Launches New National TV Platform for Real Estate and Lifestyle Storytelling

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Shows Network (RSN), a national TV platform for real estate and lifestyle storytelling created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, has launched a 30-minute, host-led show model for markets across the country. Each episode in the REAL Shows Network lineup is dedicated to a single host and their community, giving local leaders a consistent platform to tell positive, real-world stories from major metros, small towns, and micro-markets nationwide.

Built as a national network of locally branded shows, REAL Shows Network features half-hour episodes that follow local experts as they spotlight neighborhoods, businesses, and the people shaping local communities. The format is centered on an elite roster of real estate professionals, hand-picked by industry leaders to serve as individual hosts of their own series, with each show tailored to the personality and market of its host.

The network is designed for top real estate professionals, entrepreneurs, and community influencers who want more than a short segment or ad placement. By centering a full 30-minute show on one host, the series allows local leaders to build a recognizable brand, deepen their storytelling, and consistently feature the people and businesses they serve. Local organizations gain a way to be featured in professionally produced, lifestyle-driven episodes that highlight their role in the community and the impact they are making.

REAL Shows Network is grounded in positive media and community storytelling. Rather than leaning into conflict or sensationalism, episodes focus on authenticity, philanthropy, and the character of the markets featured. The goal is to elevate stories that might not appear in traditional news or reality TV, while still delivering compelling, high-quality entertainment to viewers.

"REAL Shows Network was created to elevate, empower, and entertain through positive media," said Craig Sewing, founding partner and show creator of REAL Shows Network. "For years we have seen how local leaders can change the conversation in their markets when they are given a credible media platform. RSN takes that idea further by giving elite hosts in each market a full show so they can move beyond quick soundbites and build long-term trust with their audience."

"REAL Shows Network is built for visionary leaders who are already investing in their communities," said Steve Tabacchiera, Executive Program Director of REAL Shows Network. "Each show puts a local expert at the center of their market so they can highlight the people, places, and businesses that matter most. We do not do show business; we empower business with shows, and that focus is what sets this network apart for our hosts and their partners."

About REAL Shows Network

REAL Shows Network (RSN) is a national TV network for top real estate professionals and influential local leaders, giving select hosts in each market the exclusive opportunity to lead a full 30-minute show showcasing their expertise, partners, and community. Created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, RSN delivers cinematic, lifestyle-driven storytelling and strategic media exposure that builds authority, deepens community connection, and elevates positive stories in each market. For more information, visit realshows.tv .

