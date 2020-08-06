REAL SIMPLE Announces Second Annual Smart Money Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com) REAL SIMPLE announced the Smart Money Awards featuring the top apps, accounts and services that make managing your financial life easier. Editors of REAL SIMPLE and a panel of expert judges sifted through more than 300 new options and narrowed it down to the top 23 products and services on the market today, divided in eight categories including investing, budgeting, shopping and more. The honorees will be featured in the September 2020 issue on newsstands August 21, 2020 and the full list can be viewed online at REALSIMPLE.com/moneyawards.

Featured in the 2020 list are apps, products and services to best fit every stage of financial understanding, from 20-somethings who want to build their credit rating to parents who want to save for their kids' college funds. To generate the list for the Smart Money Awards, a panel of money experts rated these companies on their innovativeness and relevance to REAL SIMPLE readers based on the services they provide.

"At REAL SIMPLE, we're dedicated to making life easier for our readers and money management is a huge part of that, especially in these times as the overall health and economic crisis significantly impacts our daily lives," said Editor in Chief Liz Vaccariello. "Women deserve to feel empowered and confident when handing their personal finances and these apps, products and services help to do just that."

REAL SIMPLE's Smart Money Awards Winners:

Budgeting

Cleo

Clarity Money

Zeta

Banking

SoFi's Money Vaults

Empower

Level

Investing

Fidelity's Stocks by the Slice

Charles Schwab's Intelligent Portfolios Premium

Intelligent Portfolios Premium Turbo Tax Premier

Ally Invest

Insurance

Next Insurance

Fabric

Lively

Credit Cards

Tally

Petal

Capital One's Eno

Real Estate

Opendoor

Better.com

Shopping

Acorns Found Money

Honey

Venmo Rewards

Services

Earnest

Charles Schwab's Intelligent Income

The September issue of REAL SIMPLE is on newsstands on August 21, 2020 and the list can be read on REALSIMPLE.com/moneyawards now.

ABOUT REAL SIMPLE

REAL SIMPLE makes life easier and more meaningful for today's busy woman, providing inspiring ideas and practical solutions to help her simplify her life. REAL SIMPLE understands the modern woman, creating a positive, supportive community in which women can connect and share their ideas. Through print and digital, REAL SIMPLE reaches an audience of nearly 14 million every month. Follow REAL SIMPLE on Facebook; Twitter; Pinterest; and Instagram.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 118 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches over 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of U.S. women. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. The company's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

