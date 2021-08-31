Real Simple Names Gentreo as the Best Financial App for Estate Planning

"The simplicity of Gentreo nudges people in the right direction," Erin Lowry, Smart Money Awards judge. Tweet this

Everyone needs an estate plan, but many people put it off because it's expensive and time consuming to do with an attorney, and when it comes down to it, we don't like to think or talk about death. With Gentreo, estate planning is easy, affordable, and comprehensive. Plus, Gentreo's in-house estate planning experts and third party network of lawyers provides the coaching and legal support for users with complex estates or those who just want some extra help.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Real Simple and the Smart Money Awards judges," said Renee Fry, co-founder and CEO of Gentreo. "Our mission is to help 10 million Americans express their wishes and protect their loved ones with an estate plan. Through this recognition and award, our hope is that more people will understand the importance of having an estate plan and take the step to do so–with Gentreo, of course!"

Founded in 2018, Gentreo™ is an online estate planning platform that makes estate planning affordable and accessible to all. Based in Boston, Gentreo was created by sisters Renee and Julie Fry with the mission of helping families protect what matters most to them. Through Gentreo, users of all service tiers can create state-specific documents, and securely store and share their documents. What's more, Gentreo offers a suite of extras, such as estate planning coaching, onboarding guidance, legal reviews, funeral planning, and more. Gentreo is not a law firm or a substitute for a law firm or attorney or an attorney's advice or recommendations. For more information, visit www.gentreo.com , or connect with Gentreo on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

