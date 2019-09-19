REAL SIMPLE Opens Second Annual Idea Home In Brooklyn

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL SIMPLE today opened its second annual REAL SIMPLE Idea Home in Brooklyn, New York. This year's home, a multi-level townhouse, showcases a functional family space full of inspiring ideas and shoppable products curated by notable interior designers, home organizers and REAL SIMPLE editors. The home is a first-to-market content and experiential franchise filled with the design and organizing expertise that REAL SIMPLE champions every day.

(PRNewsfoto/Meredith Corporation)

For the first time, our coverage includes smart code technology that directs readers to a cutting-edge 360° video tour of the home that allows everyone to experience the space. Also for the first time, the entire house is shoppable. The ability to buy more than 300 items on display in the Idea Home is just a mouse-click away via a REAL SIMPLE-branded online shopping experience.

The team of designers for the 2019 home include home renovators and DIY gurus John and Sherry Petersik of Young House Love; interior designer and famed blogger Anita Yokota; creative DIY blogger Mandi Gubler of Vintage Revivals; design and lifestyle blogger Shavonda Gardner; lifestyle designer and environmental curator Carmeon Hamilton; owner of Cortney Bishop Design, Cortney Bishop; experienced luxury interior designer Emilie Munroe; coastal-inspired designer from Tracery Interiors, Paige Sumblin Schnell; and NEAT Method's Ashley Murphy and Molly Graves, who will mark their return to the home.

The following nine brand sponsors are featured in the REAL SIMPLE Idea Home: ARM & HAMMER™, Elkay®, Garnier Whole Blends®, Glad, Glade®, The Home Depot®, Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day®, Sleep Number® and Whitehaven® Wines. The REAL SIMPLE Home will be featured in the October issue of REAL SIMPLE, on newsstands September 20, and on REALSIMPLE.com. Follow REAL SIMPLE on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

ABOUT REAL SIMPLE

The REAL SIMPLE brand (www.REALSIMPLE.com) makes life easier and more meaningful for today's busy woman, providing inspiring ideas and practical solutions to help her simplify her life. Throughout its 18-year history, REAL SIMPLE has been a leader in understanding the modern woman, creating a positive, supportive community in which women can connect and share their ideas. Through print and digital, REAL SIMPLE reaches an audience of nearly 21 million every month. REAL SIMPLE is part of Meredith Corporation, a leading content company that engages over 180 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 80 percent of U.S. Millennial women.

ABOUT MEREDITH

Meredith has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms – including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video – to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 90 percent of U.S. Millennial women.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

http://www.meredith.com

