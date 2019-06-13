REAL SIMPLE To Host Second Annual 2019 Idea Home In Brooklyn

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL SIMPLE today announced it will be hosting the second annual REAL SIMPLE Idea Home in Brooklyn, New York. This year's home will feature a multi-level townhouse showcasing unique design ideas, DIY strategies and shoppable products from home organizers, interior designers and REAL SIMPLE editors. As part of this launch, nearly all of the products featured throughout the home will be available for purchase directly via smart codes.

"REAL SIMPLE is evolving this year's Idea Home by making it nearly 100% shoppable—an exciting step for our annual franchise," said Leslie Yazel, Editor in Chief of REAL SIMPLE. We're creating an idea home for real life and real people. We'll show how a home can be both incredibly beautiful and extremely organized—and making it shoppable creates an elevated but accessible experience, just like the REAL SIMPLE brand itself."

The REAL SIMPLE Idea Home is expanding the program by including a shoppable hub on REALSIMPLE.com, where readers can purchase products directly from the site and through smart codes in the home. Each room will be curated by a specific interior designer, playing to the designer's niche assets. The team of designers include: Interior designer and famed blogger Anita Yokota; owner of Cortney Bishop Design Cortney Bishop; creative DIY blogger Mandi Gubler of Vintage Revivals; home renovators and DIY gurus John and Sherry Peterski of Young House Love; design and lifestyle blogger Shavonda Gardner; experienced luxury interior designer Emilie Munroe; coastal-inspired designer from Tracery Interiors, Paige Sumblin Schnell; and Ashley Murphy and Molly Graves from NEAT Method, who will mark their return to the home. The designers will focus on creating the functional yet beautiful design aesthetic that the REAL SIMPLE brand is known for.

"At REAL SIMPLE, we provide our marketing partners with access to an elusive group of consumers looking for exceptional organizational concepts and beautiful designs," said Daren Mazzucca, Publisher of REAL SIMPLE. "We're excited to welcome our new and returning sponsors to the home, where we will engage and entertain audiences by bringing to life the REAL SIMPLE brand."

Six sponsors have already signed on and will be featured in the REAL SIMPLE Idea Home as follows: The Home Depot, Elkay, Glade, Whitehaven Wines, Mrs. Meyer's (a returning sponsor from 2018) and Sleep Number.

For the second consecutive year, REAL SIMPLE will partner with Win, the largest provider of shelter and permanent supportive housing for NYC's homeless families, to raise awareness of the organization.

The REAL SIMPLE Home will be featured in the October issue of REAL SIMPLE, on newsstands September 20th, and on REALSIMPLE.com. Follow REAL SIMPLE on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

