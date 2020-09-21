REAL SIMPLE to Host Third Annual Real Simple Home on NYC's Upper West Side

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL SIMPLE today announced that it is hosting the third annual Real Simple Home at The Marbury on New York City's Upper West Side. This year's home features a duplex penthouse showcasing unique design ideas, DIY strategies and shoppable products from home organizers, interior designers and REAL SIMPLE editors. The 2020 Real Simple Home debuts in the October Issue, on newsstands now. REAL SIMPLE will host a virtual experience for consumers on October 1 with exclusive behind-the-scenes content at REALSIMPLE.com/rshomelive.

"Over the past few months, our houses have become more than just our homes. Our spaces have been transformed into classrooms, offices, gyms and more, which is no easy task in the midst of a global pandemic," said Liz Vaccariello, Editor in Chief of REAL SIMPLE. "This year's Real Simple Home is here to celebrate all that encompasses our homes in 2020 and shows how our spaces can be both incredibly beautiful and extremely organized."

The Real Simple Home includes a shoppable hub on REALSIMPLE.com , where readers can purchase products directly from the site and through smart codes in the virtual tour. A variety of interior designers and tastemakers have come together to curate the rooms throughout the residence. The team of designers include: Joy Cho, founder and creative director of the lifestyle brand Oh Joy!; Jamie and Fillip Hord, founders of Horderly, a world-renowned organization service; Roxy Te Owens, entrepreneur and furniture designer with her line, Society Social; Rebecca Atwood, designer, artist and author; Kate Hamilton Gray, Brooklyn-based interior designer and founder of Hamilton Gray Studio; Max Humphrey, experienced home designer; Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert for Etsy; and Katie Holdefehr, senior editor at RealSimple.com. The designers focused on creating the functional yet beautiful design aesthetic that the REAL SIMPLE brand is known for.

"Though we can't all join together in person at this year's Real Simple Home, we're excited to welcome new and returning sponsors to the home to join us in engaging and entertaining our audience," said Daren Mazzucca, SVP/Publisher of REAL SIMPLE. "We're committed to providing our marketing partners with new and innovative opportunities to connect with REAL SIMPLE and our readers."

Four sponsors are featured in the Real Simple Home: Arm & Hammer AbsorbX Cat Litter, The Glad Products Company, The Home Depot and Kerrygold. For the third consecutive year, REAL SIMPLE is partnering with Win , the largest provider of shelter and permanent supportive housing for NYC's homeless families, to raise awareness of the organization and its mission to break the cycle of homelessness.

REAL SIMPLE is also partnering with The Marbury, a boutique condominium building that is the location of this year's home. The Marbury is a historically landmarked redevelopment conveniently situated on tree-lined West 74th Street between Amsterdam Avenue & Columbus Avenue in Manhattan. The 14 residences at the Marbury were designed with contemporary layouts but also respect the old-world architecture elements of the building, including high ceilings and beautiful large windows.

The Real Simple Home will be featured in the October issue of REAL SIMPLE, on newsstands now, and on REALSIMPLE.com .

ABOUT REAL SIMPLE

REAL SIMPLE makes life easier and more meaningful for today's busy woman, providing inspiring ideas and practical solutions to help her simplify her life. REAL SIMPLE understands the modern woman, creating a positive, supportive community in which women can connect and share their ideas. Through print and digital, REAL SIMPLE reaches an audience of 15 million every month. Follow REAL SIMPLE on Facebook ; Twitter ; Pinterest ; and Instagram .

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 118 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches over 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of U.S. women. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. The company's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

https://www.meredith.com

