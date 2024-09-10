REAL SIMPLE Unveils Seventh Annual REAL SIMPLE Home in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Historic Brownstone Transformed with Stunning Designs and Inspiring Concepts Open to Public For Tours September 12-15

Twelve Sponsors Include Command™ Brand, Glad, Hill's Science Diet, If You Care, Minted, NOW® Solutions, Pella Windows & Doors, Pilot Pen, Spoonflower, Systane®, TimberTech Decking & Railing, and Valspar®

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL SIMPLE today unveiled the 2024 REAL SIMPLE Home, a vintage brownstone in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood. Completely reimagined by thirteen of the nation's most visionary designers, organizers, and developers and in collaboration with REAL SIMPLE editors, this year's home embodies a balanced blend of vintage charm and contemporary flare. For a closer look at the design project, experience and shop the rooms of the 2024 REAL SIMPLE Home now on RealSimple.com/rshome24 , attend open house tours in Crown Heights September 12-15, and pick up the October issue on sale September 20.

"Back and bigger than ever, this year's REAL SIMPLE Home offers more square footage of design ideas and innovation than ever before," said REAL SIMPLE Editor in Chief Lauren Iannotti. "With inspiration at every turn, the REAL SIMPLE Home is a unique opportunity for our readers to pick up strategies and solutions straight from pros that we all admire. From the laundry lounge to the cellar speakeasy, there is something for everyone."

Each year, REAL SIMPLE teams up with leading designers and influencers to revamp and refresh a home into a showcase of exceptional design and practical living solutions. The 2024 REAL SIMPLE Home features the creative talents of the following thirteen designers:

Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum , The Brownstone Boys

and , The Brownstone Boys Jessica Davis , Atelier Davis & Nest Studio

, Atelier Davis & Nest Studio Amber Guyton , Blessed Little Bungalow

, Blessed Little Bungalow Marrisa Hagmeyer and Ashley Murphy , NEAT Method

and , NEAT Method Kate Pearce , Kate Pearce Vintage

, Kate Pearce Vintage Hema Persad , Sagrada Studio

, Sagrada Studio Jasmine Roth , Built Custom Homes

, Built Custom Homes Mikel Welch , Mikel Welch Design

, Mikel Welch Design Ben Flanner , Michelle Cashen , & Travers Martin , Brooklyn Grange

, , & , Brooklyn Grange Alexandra Burr and Allen Slamic , AlexAllen Studio

and , AlexAllen Studio Adam Dahill , Dahill Designer Brownstones

This year's REAL SIMPLE Home comprises 18 meticulously designed spaces, each offering an abundance of inspiration. The design elements are carefully curated to harmonize with the rich heritage of the brownstone, striking a thoughtful balance between modern functionality and vintage allure. The designers have expertly reimagined small spaces, transforming them into highly functional zones that maximize the utility of every square inch. The interior design features vibrant pops of color and florals, complemented by antique woodworking and dramatic marble accents. These choices not only captivate but also offer practical, space-efficient solutions that readers can easily incorporate into their own homes. The end result is a residence that is both contemporary and timeless.

The REAL SIMPLE HOME is located in the heart of Crown Heights, a neighborhood rich with history dating back to the 1600s. The design team thoughtfully repurposed elements from other local brownstones, incorporating stained glass and other period details that echo the home's origins. At the same time, modern touches such as sculptural lighting and sophisticated lounges provide a playful nod to current design trends, creating a unique fusion of past and present.

The 2024 REAL SIMPLE Home will open its doors to the public for tours September 12-15. Tickets ($25) are available for purchase at RealSimpleHomeTour.com and proceeds from tours benefit Win (Women in Need), the largest provider of shelter and services for homeless families in New York City.

"From the cozy interiors to the sunny backyard patio, every nook of this home is inviting. We are grateful for all of our sponsors and partners for helping us create thoughtful design solutions that resonate with our passionate audiences across platforms." said REAL SIMPLE Vice President, Publisher, Tiffany Ehasz.

The 2024 REAL SIMPLE Home is proudly supported by twelve sponsors: Command™ Brand, Glad, Hill's Science Diet, If You Care, Minted, NOW® Solutions, Pella Windows & Doors, Pilot Pen, Spoonflower, Systane®, TimberTech Decking & Railing, and Valspar®. In its seventh year, the REAL SIMPLE Home continues to inspire, with past homes showcased in Florida, New Jersey, and various locations across New York City, including last year's waterfront penthouse in Brooklyn Heights.

ABOUT REAL SIMPLE

REAL SIMPLE provides practical and useful solutions for simplifying every aspect of a modern woman's busy life. By tightly curating the best advice, products and services to make decisions simple, REAL SIMPLE delivers a judgment-free guide for life, leaving her lighter, more accomplished, and in control. As the number one women's lifestyle magazine at newsstand and on Apple News+, REAL SIMPLE connects with its passionate audience across platforms, from its print magazine, digital channels and podcasts to licensed products, brand experiences and more. REAL SIMPLE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

