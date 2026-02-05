REAL SLX and Crypto.com Announce Strategic Partnership to Redefine VIP Experiences at the Intersection of Business, Sport, and Culture

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL SLX, the hospitality and lifestyle platform known for curating special experiences and exceptional benefits for its members and partners, today announced a strategic partnership with Crypto.com, one of the world's most trusted and recognized crypto trading platforms. Together, the two organizations will collaborate on a series of high-touch activations that bring Crypto.com's most valued clients into REAL's bespoke in- person experiences, while introducing REAL's global community of entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors, tastemakers, athletes, and creators to the evolving world of crypto.

This collaboration, which kicked off with a Rao's pop-up at this year's Ryder Cup and continues this week in San Francisco leading up to Sunday's big game, centers on a curated slate of marquee events tied to the world's most influential sporting and cultural happenings, where REAL and Crypto.com create elevated environments for relationships and opportunity to take shape.

"The REAL partnership is about taking care of our most valued customers in a way that feels authentic, memorable, and human," said Joe Anzures, EVP of Payments and General Manager for Americas at Crypto.com. "The REAL team has an exceptional ability to create settings where conversations flow, introductions happen organically, and relationships flourish. We see this as a powerful way to both reward our community and introduce them to REAL's extraordinary network."

From Crypto.com's perspective, the collaboration reinforces the brand's commitment to premium experiences that mirror the sophistication and ambition of its global customer base.

"Crypto.com has always been about pushing forward; whether that's through innovation, partnerships, or creating the most rewarding platform and experiences for our clients," said Ryan McGrath, VP, Global VIP Client Strategy of Crypto.com. "REAL is a natural fit for us. Their approach to hospitality and benefits is modern, intentional, and deeply aligned with our brand values."

"There's a certain magic that happens when you set up the right people, in the right rooms, in the right context," said Kenny Dichter, Founder and Chairman of REAL SLX. "As brands become more digital, the most powerful connections are still human. It's not about merchandise, it's about memories."

For more information, please visit REALSLX.com Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE REAL SLX