Real Talk: New Survey Reveals Food, Wine and Curiosity Are the Keys to Holiday Connection

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards taps viral duo, Excuse My Grandma, to help families bridge generations and spark meaningful conversations this season

Key Highlights:

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards launches the "Real Talk" campaign to spark meaningful holiday conversations across generations.

Partners with viral podcast duo "Excuse My Grandma" to help families connect through humor and curiosity.

New national survey reveals nearly half of Americans plan conversation strategies ahead of holiday gatherings.

78% say the best family conversations happen over shared food and wine.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families prepare to gather this holiday season, St. Francis Winery & Vineyards is teaming up with viral podcast duo "Excuse My Grandma" to help make those conversations more meaningful. Their new campaign, "Real Talk," is inspired by national survey results showing that nearly half of Americans (48%) plan conversation strategies ahead of holiday gatherings – not to avoid tension, but to create genuine connections.

The survey found that while generational differences persist, from Gen Z's love of wine cocktails to Boomers' focus on family updates, food and wine remain universal conversation starters, with 78% of respondents stating that the best conversations occur over a shared meal.

What's more, nearly two-thirds (63%) say they learn more about their family during the holidays than at any other time of year. Whether it's decoding slang, navigating new traditions, or laughing over wine preferences, families are finding connection in the small, sincere moments.

"At St. Francis, we've long believed that exceptional wine fosters genuine connection," said Chris Louton, Winemaker at St. Francis Winery & Vineyards. "I got a kick out of seeing nearly half of people turn to food and wine to guide conversations toward lighter ground. It's a reminder that when we pause, remain curious, and allow the moment to breathe, the most meaningful exchanges unfold naturally."

To bring those moments to life, St. Francis Winery & Vineyards tapped Kim Murstein and Gail Rudnick, the beloved granddaughter-grandmother duo behind the hit podcast "Excuse My Grandma." Known for their playful takes on cross-generational life, the pair is helping lead the Real Talk campaign by sharing lighthearted tips for building connection at the table, starting with curiosity, a good sense of humor and a little Sonoma wine.

"Our whole platform is about finding the fun in generational differences and realizing that those differences are often what make relationships so special," said Kim Murstein. "Whether we're talking about what 'rizz' means or debating whether a wine spritzer is trendy or timeless, it always comes back to understanding each other."

Rooted in community, craftsmanship and conversation, St. Francis Winery & Vineyards continues its legacy of bringing people together through shared experiences. This holiday season, the brand reminds families everywhere that while topics may differ from one generation to the next, a little empathy and a good glass of wine can go a long way.

The "Real Talk" campaign will roll out across social media, podcast and digital channels through the holiday season. To learn more or join the conversation, visit stfranciswinery.com and follow @stfranciswinery and @excusemygrandma on Instagram.

To celebrate the season, St. Francis Winery is offering 12% off your first online order with code TAKE12 at checkout – because real connection deserves a great pour.

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 Americans aged 21 and above who drink wine. The survey, commissioned by St. Francis Winery, was administered and conducted online by Talker Research between October 21 and October 27, 2025.

FAQ: "Real Talk" Campaign :

What is "Real Talk"?

A holiday campaign by St. Francis Winery & Vineyards designed to help families bridge generations and foster genuine conversations, inspired by national survey insights.

Who is involved?

The campaign features viral podcast duo "Excuse My Grandma," granddaughter Kim Murstein and grandmother Gail Rudnick, known for their humorous takes on modern life and relationships.

When is it happening?

The campaign launches November 18, 2025, and runs through the holiday season across social, podcast and digital platforms.

Where can people follow along?

Join the conversation by visiting stfranciswinery.com or following @stfranciswinery and @excusemygrandma on Instagram.

Why did St. Francis Winery create this campaign?

To celebrate how food, wine and curiosity can spark meaningful exchanges across generations, reminding families that connection starts with shared moments at the table.

About Kobrand Corporation:

Founded in 1944, Kobrand Corporation remains one of the few family-owned wine and spirits companies in the United States. Kobrand's portfolio of fine wine and spirits was meticulously selected according to a single, unerring principle: quality. This continued focus has made the Kobrand name synonymous with wines and spirits of the highest caliber for over 75 years. Kobrand is the exclusive US agent for an outstanding selection of fine wines from all key wine regions, including the United States, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Chile, Argentina, Germany, and New Zealand. For more information about Kobrand and our portfolio, visit http://www.Kobrandwineandspirits.com.

About St. Francis Winery & Vineyards:

For over 50 years, St. Francis Winery & Vineyards has produced elegant, fruit-driven wines that best represent the distinct characteristics of Sonoma County's uniquely diverse terroir. Driven by a deep commitment to the land, St. Francis Winery's 100% sustainable practices go beyond mere certification — every step, from vine to bottle, honors Sonoma Valley's bounty, resulting in exceptional wines. Come and explore their award-winning wine collections, acclaimed culinary pairings, or any of their engaging Wine Country experiences in the enchanting surroundings of the Sonoma Valley.

