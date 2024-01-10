'REAL TALK' PLATFORM GLASSDOOR ANNOUNCES ITS BEST PLACES TO WORK 2024 WINNERS

Bain & Company, In-N-Out Burger, Delta Air Lines Among Top 15 Employers;

Whatnot Claims Top Honor Among Small & Medium Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor, the worldwide leader for workplace conversations and career insights, has announced the winners of its 16th annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2024 across the U.S. and the UK. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

Glassdoor Best Places to Work 2024

The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards honors the Best Places to Work across the U.S. and the UK . In the U.S., Glassdoor revealed the 100 Best Places to Work (recognizing employers with 1,000 or more employees) and 50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For (recognizing employers with fewer than 1,000 employees). Winners are ranked based on their ratings achieved during the past year. (Ratings are based on a 5-point scale: 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=OK, 5.0=very satisfied; actual calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place.)

"Worklife is rapidly changing, and professionals are turning to Glassdoor to share their experiences about working for some of the most competitive employers in the world," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "The Best Places to Work award is a stark reminder of the power of Glassdoor, from arming professionals with career insights and real-time conversations about all things work and life, to providing employers with feedback to improve. Glassdoor has evolved to make sure that transparency isn't a fad, but rather, a foundational component in the future of work."

The top ten Best Places to Work 2024 are:

The top five Best Small & Medium Companies to Work 2024 are:

Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work 2024 features winning employers across multiple industries, including technology, finance, consulting, biotech and pharmaceuticals, retail and more. Bain & Company claims the top spot with a 4.8 rating out of 5 and is one of two companies that have ranked on Best Places to Work lists every year. An honor shared only with Google (No. 26, 4.5), this is the 16th time Bain & Company has appeared on the list and the sixth time the company has ranked in the top spot.

Twenty-six employers are newcomers to the 100 Best Places to Work 2024 including Samsara (No. 29, 4.5), Lenovo (No. 77, 4.3) and Texas Children's Hospital (No. 94, 4.3). Twenty-eight employers absent from the 2023 list are rejoining in 2024 including Apple (No. 39, 4.4), NIKE (No. 96, 4.3), E. & J. Gallo Winery (No. 83, 4.3) and Marriott International (No. 80, 4.3).

Among the 50 Best Small & Medium Places to Work 2024, 39 employers are newcomers including Whatnot (No. 1, 4.8), Placer.ai (No. 27, 4.4) and YETI (No. 44, 4.4). Two employers absent from the 2023 list are rejoining in 2024 – NetWorth Realty (No. 6, 4.7) and Venterra Realty (No. 50, 4.3).

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO and key workplace attributes including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and work-life balance. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer's six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work 2024 are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 18, 2022 and October 16, 2023. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings and employers considered for the small & medium list must have received at least 30 ratings, respectively, for each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend, and six-month business outlook). For reporting simplicity, ratings are displayed to the nearest tenth, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete awards methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/index.htm

FULL LIST OF 2024 WINNERS: All winning employers across this year's lists can be found by visiting:

100 Best Places to Work – U.S .

50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For – U.S.

50 Best Places to Work – UK

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to join communities to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products . Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a global technology company transforming the future of work, and a part of its HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com .

Copyright © 2008-2024, Glassdoor LLC. "Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor LLC.

SOURCE Glassdoor