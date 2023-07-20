Real Tested CBD Found the Key to Catching a Buzz and Passing a Drug Test with Happy Fruit's HHC Gummies

Household hemp name, Real Tested CBD Gives Happy Fruit's HHC Gummies an Outstanding Review

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Tested CBD, an unbiased platform designed to distill facts from fallacies, has named Happy Fruit, a leading manufacturer of hemp-derived products, a highly recommended product review. Real Tested CBD is committed to providing high-quality, safe, and effective hemp-derived product recommendations and reliable third-party lab test results to hemp-product enthusiasts and novices alike.

Real Tested CBD (RTC) and their partners at KCA Labs tested Happy Fruit's Hemp HHC Gummies in the flavor 'Thunder Punch,' and they did not disappoint. These gummies tested spot on to their label claims with just over 300mg of HHC and zero THC. Aside from HHC, the only other cannabinoid present is a small amount of CBD, and these gummies also passed all residual solvent and pesticide testing with flying colors.

After the consumption of Happy Fruit's HHC Gummies, staff members resulted in passing a drug test. A staff member shares, "Despite consuming 900mg of HHC over a 4-and-a-half-day period, I tested negative for THC." Needless to say, if someone ingested 900 mg of THC, there's no way they could pass a drug test in less than 5 days. Not only is it impressive that such a high amount of HHC went under, but a staff member stated, "The result of the product was surprising and had an overall positive effect.

"I took the control test on a Friday morning, and it showed no THC in my system. That afternoon I ate an entire pack of gummies, which made me feel super high. Over the next few days, I was more cautious with my dosing, spacing them out but still consuming the 300mg per pack. I took another drug test on Tuesday, which showed no THC in my system."

Although these results are an incredible testament to the potency and consistency of these products, they are not guaranteed. It's important to note that everyone's body chemistry is different, and results may vary. For more information, please visit realtestedcbd.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Real Tested CBD:

Real Tested CBD is an unbiased platform designed to distill facts from fallacies. Walk into a supermarket or a yoga studio or an airport and you'll find CBD on the shelves. You will sometimes find an ingredients label. You may even find the product origin. But oftentimes you will not find the lab tested results associated with that CBD product. RTC uses empirical tested data from the independently-owned Earth Labs in Irvine, CA, to show you what's really in your CBD. (E.g.: Where the CBD comes from, how true to the label claims, did it pass pesticide screening, etc.). We are here to mythbust CBD and give consumers the knowledge on cannabis' non-psychoactive, 'non-illicit' cousin, hemp.

