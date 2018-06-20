Real-Time Access to Pathologists Facilitates More Organ Transplants

"There are approximately 114,000 people in the U.S. on the national transplant waiting list. Our Telepathology for OPOs solution promotes more organ transplants and can ultimately save lives. We're honored to collaborate with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis to deliver this service to the OPO community," said W. Scott Rombach, CEO of Specialist Direct, Inc.

Telepathology for OPOs revolutionizes the biopsy interpretation process, primarily for liver and kidney transplant cases. It utilizes a cloud-based, digital technology platform that is designed to improve timeliness and accuracy, two of the most critical factors involved in successful donor organ placement. In turn, having a consistent pathology interpretation team and a reliable, secure method to transmit data quickly, increases organ recovery rates and helps to save lives.

The sad reality is that approximately 20 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant. Telepathology for OPOs supplements the traditional hospital model for managing transplant cases. Having real-time access to board-certified pathologists after hours, on weekends and during holidays provides an essential service for OPOs.

Specialist Direct provides telehealth solutions that deliver remote access to specialists, providing medical facilities and patients with superior clinical care. The company specializes in providing diagnostic exam interpretations through its national network of board-certified specialists. It has deep clinical expertise and state-of-the-art technology within telecardiology, telepathology, and teleradiology.

