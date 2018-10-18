Real-Time Adaptive Radiotherapy Capabilities of ViewRay's MRIdian Highlighted at Investor & Analyst Meeting at ASTRO 2018

CLEVELAND, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) today announced highlights from its investor & analyst meeting during the annual meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) in San Antonio, TX. The meeting featured presentations highlighting clinical experiences with the MRIdian System from leading radiation oncologists at the Moffitt Cancer Center and David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

A presentation by Louis B. Harrison, M.D., FASTRO, Chair and Senior Member, Department of Radiation Oncology at Moffitt Cancer Center, highlighted the opportunity for MRI-guided radiotherapy in the treatment of cancer and its potential contribution to personalizing radiation therapy including emerging areas of interest such as optimization of treatment through an adaptive therapy loop and diffusion weighted imaging to predict tumor response.

"With MRI-guidance and the ability to adjust dosing during treatment, physicians now have the unmatched ability to personalize and adapt radiotherapy to deliver the highest biologically effective dose to patients while sparing healthy tissue and critical organs," said Dr. Harrison. "We believe that such an approach has significant potential to improve patient outcomes, especially in cancer than has been historically difficult to treat."

A second presentation given by Michael L. Steinberg, M.D., Professor and Chair, Department of Radiation Oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, focused on the significantly improved visualization that is possible with MRI-guidance compared to cone-beam CT and the ability to observe and manage motion in real-time when treating tumors in challenging areas such as the prostate and lung. He highlighted the value of adaptive therapy done in real-time, which takes into account daily anatomical changes and allows for both plan adaptation and re-optimization, versus off-line, which relies on images that are days to weeks old and thus assumes the anatomical position of both the tumor and surrounding organs are exactly the same. He stressed the importance of adaptive therapy in managing movement and deformation of the tumor and nearby organs at risk, allowing for further dose escalation.

Dr. Steinberg also discussed the comparable overall cost of MRI-guided radiotherapy in comparison to CT-guided radiotherapy, citing the potential for further savings with MRI-guided radiotherapy through fraction reduction enabled by its increased precision and the potential to eliminate CT simulation by using MR simulation only. He also highlighted opportunities for improvements in value-based metrics with MRI-guided radiotherapy such as improved outcomes and lower associated healthcare costs, plus shortened treatment durations and the avoidance of invasive fiducial placement procedures for patients.

"The integration of MRI with adaptive radiotherapy represents the next generation in radiation oncology and a potential new standard of care for treating cancer," said Dr. Steinberg. "The patient, clinical and economic benefits associated with MRI-guided radiotherapy make it highly attractive to a multitude of stakeholders."

An audio webcast of the meeting is available on the investor relations section of ViewRay's website at www.viewray.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 7 days after the date of the presentation.

About ViewRay

ViewRay®, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology helping to transform radiation therapy, resulting in improved treatment outcomes that benefit both patients and health care systems around the world. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purposely built to deliver high-precision radiation without unnecessary beam distortion, and consequently, help to mitigate skin toxicity and other safety concerns that may otherwise arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Intended Use: The MRIdian Linac System, with magnetic resonance imaging capabilities, is intended to provide stereotactic radiosurgery and precision radiotherapy for lesions, tumors, and conditions anywhere in the body where radiation treatment is indicated.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents ViewRay files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov, including the risk factors disclosed in ViewRay's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

