Real-Time AI-Generated Face Filtering App for Video Now Animates from Voice Alone

xpression camera's Voice2Face Drives On-Screen Video Animation from User's Voice

TOKYO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo-based generative AI developer EmbodyMe, Inc. today announced that its xpression camera app now includes a new Voice2Face technology. Created for use during video meetings, live streaming and chatting, xpression camera is a real-time, face-filtering app that just became easier and more convenient by letting users be off camera while the app fully animates their image on screen. xpression camera depicts users' facial expressions on any face-featured photo, and the animation can be driven by either the user's voice or by looking at the screen.

xpression camera Voice2Face technology means you can be off camera but still be animated onscreen. Animations convey a richer emotional experience.

"Our new proprietary AI gives users even more flexibility. You like to pace while on a video call - no problem. Let your voice drive your image on screen. Your facial features are naturally animated, but you don't need to be stuck staring at the screen," said Issay Yoshida, CEO of EmbodyMe, Inc.

Now with xpression camera's Voice2Face technology, the creator's face and/or voice becomes the blueprint to instantaneously maneuver expressions, as well as the facial and head movements in a chosen photo on screen. EmbodyMe, xpression camera's developer, uses neural rendering and 3D Dense Face-Tracking to capture facial movements in real time and regenerate visual elements immediately. Setting it apart from others in the real-time filtering space, xpression camera maintains complete privacy of the user (when onscreen) by changing the facial and background images on the screen.

To add even more expression, xpression camera can now generate a variety of animations that convey a richer emotional expression with just a single click of a button. In the vein of stickers and emojis that bring non-verbal expressions of emotion to text chatting, these animations – confetti flying, humor graphics, and others – bring a new look to face-to-face video communication.

As the only real-time, AI-generated, face filtering app on the market, xpression camera lets content creators easily import their videos or stream live, for fun or for work, in Zoom, Twitch, Microsoft Teams, Google Meets, YouTube and more. In addition, all videos and live-streams have a watermark embedded to protect users and viewers of the content from deep-fake confusion.

Creators can become any image with a face -- pictures, paintings, stuffed animals, dolls, artwork, comics, cartoons, sculptures, illustrations, pets, or a star in a movie or TV clip. Standard PCs and Macs can quickly produce high-quality content using images from the web, camera roll, social media, or the app. In addition, the app can also be used with the trending text to image technology where video featuring the illustrations can be easily used in a variety of markets.

xpression camera – Free/Pro

Free App Version : A free version of xpression camera allows creators unlimited access to 7 default face images and 15 default background images.

: A free version of xpression camera allows creators unlimited access to 7 default face images and 15 default background images. Pro App Version ( $8 a month/ $84 a year): The Pro version of xpression camera allows access to the default images and backgrounds found in the free app, and also features the ability to import local images, create video recordings, image searching and virtual background customization.

In November, 2020, the beta of xpression camera secured the "No. 1 product of the week" spot on Product Hunt. In 2018 it was also awarded the Microsoft Innovation Award and the GTC Japan NVIDIA Inception Award.

About EmbodyMe

EmbodyMe, Inc., based in Tokyo, develops generative AI, which enables user-generated video and image manipulation content. With specialists in deep learning and computer graphics technologies, the company provides inventive solutions to today's most pressing audio-visual communication challenges. EmbodyMe is supported by well-known investors, including Techstars, IncubateFund, and DeepCore (a Softbank AI-focused fund). The company has released several products, including a VR app called Embody Me, xpression for iOS, a meme generator, and xpression camera.

SOURCE EmbodyMe