Real-Time APIs With the Ease Guardian Connection

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ease , a leading HR and benefits software solution for SMBs, insurance brokers, and insurance carriers, today announced that in partnership with Guardian Life , real-time connections are now available to help reduce the complexity of benefits administration and improve the benefits experience for employers and employees. Available through the Guardian EaseConnect+ connection, the benefit enrollment process will be faster and seamless as a result of the Application Programming Interface (API), which includes an Evidence of Insurability (EOI) API and Member Benefits API.

"Today's employers are looking to improve their benefits technology and with the addition of Guardian Life's new APIs, Guardian EaseConnect+ will provide our customers with a digital-first experience," said David Reid, CEO of Ease. "SMBs are increasingly prioritizing solutions that save time and money, and our new solution creates efficiencies that deliver top-tier experiences for Ease brokers and their clients alike."

With the Guardian Life Evidence of Insurability API update, brokers will no longer need to submit EOI forms. Additionally, employees will now be able to complete EOI during the benefits enrollment process.

Through the Guardian Member Benefits API connection, all enrollments, adds, terms, and qualifying changes will now be sent to Guardian from Ease within minutes when using the EaseConnect+ connection. As a result, member coverage status will almost be instantaneously updated, improving accuracy across systems, which benefits the billing, service, and claims processes.

"We are excited to expand our benefits technology connections with Ease to help deliver a better enrollment experience to our mutual customers," said Erin Casey, Second Vice President, Digital Ecosystem & Partner Management at Guardian Life. "This connection helps eliminate several pain points in the benefits administration process through automation which saves employers as much as 17 hours per month."1

With the Guardian EaseConnect+ connection, brokers and employers will easily add and manage Guardian dental, vision, and worksite insurance plans .

About Guardian

Every day, Guardian provides Americans the security they deserve through our insurance and wealth management products and services. Since our founding in 1860, our long-term view has helped our customers prepare for whatever life brings, whether starting a family, planning for the future or taking care of employees. Today, we're a Fortune 250 mutual company and a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits for individuals, at the workplace and through government sponsored programs. The Guardian community of over 9,000 employees and our network of over 2,500 financial representatives is committed to serving with expertise when, where and how our clients need us. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2020 included $9.5 billion in capital and $1.7 billion in operating income. For more information, please visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube .

About Ease

Ease is an online benefits enrollment system built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant, and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran David Reid and web and engineering architect Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use system. Ease has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha and San Diego. In 2015, Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with over 70,000 employers and over 2 million employees. For more information, head to www.ease.com

