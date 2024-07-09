Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market size is set to grow by USD 28.35 billion from 2024-2028, Low cost of RFID tags boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) are technologies used to automatically identify and track the real-time location of objects or people within a designated area, usually with the help of tags or sensors. The global RTLS market is poised to expand significantly, driven by factors such as the low cost of RFID tags and the increasing adoption of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) RTLS technology. Despite promising growth prospects, high implementation costs remain a challenge for market players. Key companies shaping this landscape include AiRISTA Flow Inc., Alien Technology LLC, General Electric Co., and others noted for their innovations in location tracking solutions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global real-time location systems (RTLS) market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 37.54% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 28356.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 29.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled AiRISTA Flow Inc., Alien Technology LLC, General Electric Co., Halma Plc, Identec Group AG, Impinj Inc., Inpixon, Leantegra Inc., Litum Technologies Inc., Mojix Inc., Oracle Corp., Qorvo Inc., Savi Technology Inc., Securitas AB, Silicon Laboratories Inc., Sonitor Technologies AS, TeleTracking Technologies Inc., Tracktio Group SL, Ubisense Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Market Driver

UWB Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) consist of four main components: tags, sensors, timing cables or wireless bridges, and a location engine. Tags are used for monitoring assets, sensors read tags, timing cables or wireless bridges connect sensors and the host computer, and the location engine calculates tag positions using various techniques. UWB RTLS offers high accuracy over short-to-medium distances at a lower cost than other RTLS technologies. It's beneficial for short-range and low-data-rate communications, with a high data rate reaching 100 Mbps for near-field data transmission. Zebra's Dart UWB provides accurate, precise, and high update rate real-time location information using patented UWB systems. This results in long battery life for tags and is useful for applications requiring high accuracy within a range of fewer than 300 meters. UWB RTLS is beneficial for various applications, including communication and sensors, positioning and tracking, and radar.

Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) are gaining popularity in various industries, including Biomedical engineering, Nursing staff in Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Mining, Manufacturing, and more. RTLS enables real-time tracking of assets, vehicles, and people, enhancing safety compliance, workflow efficiency, and security. In Healthcare, RTLS helps monitor hand hygiene and infection control. In Oil & Gas and Mining, it ensures safety regulations are met. In Manufacturing, RTLS tracks manufacturing equipment and optimizes workflow. RTLS solutions use tags/badges, sensors, and readers. UWB (Ultra-Wideband) technology offers high accuracy and reliability. Hybrid RTLS solutions combine Wi-Fi and UWB for cost-effective installation. Key players include Zebra Technologies and Securitas AB. RTLS is used in Courier services, Transportation, Logistic companies, Hospitals, and more. Applications include asset tracking, people tracking, and navigation. RTLS is essential for safety regulations in industries like Construction, where tracking cranes, forklifts, and trucks is crucial. Installation costs vary depending on the technology used. Overall, RTLS offers flexibility, accuracy, and reliability, making it a valuable investment for businesses.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

• Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) offer numerous benefits to enterprises, including enhanced asset tracking and improved operational efficiency. However, the high cost of implementing RTLS is a significant challenge for many businesses. The initial deployment cost includes expenses for planning and design, cabling, software licenses, and location hardware. For large manufacturing companies, the cost can range from USD10 million to USD30 million. Hospitals, in particular, seek RTLS for inventory management and cost savings. For instance, one hospital reduced its inventory supply of regularly used items by 23%, while another eliminated waste by tracking exiting devices, saving around USD50,000 in the first week. Nevertheless, the high implementation cost is a major hurdle for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which may hinder the growth of the RTLS market during the forecast period.

• Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) have gained significant attention in various industries due to their ability to improve efficiency, enhance safety, and reduce errors. However, implementing RTLS comes with challenges. The Bluetooth standard, while convenient, may not offer the required detection accuracy. Healthcare applications demand high precision for patient safety, preventing mistakes like medication errors, misidentification of patients, or incorrect blood transfusions. Initial setup and maintenance costs can be high, especially for institutions facing staff shortages and aging populations. The ongoing pandemic and emerging economies add to the pressure. RFID technology and Wi-Fi systems are common RTLS solutions, but choosing the right one depends on the specific needs of the community, be it healthcare workers, doctors, or the working population. RTLS can save resources, but the initial investment can be a concern for industries like defense, warehouses, shipping, and logistics. Wearables and Trackables are essential components, but their integration requires careful planning. Ultimately, the goal is to enhance the quality of care, prevent adverse events, and improve overall operational efficiency.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This real-time location systems (rtls) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Healthcare

1.2 Transportation and logistics

1.3 Retail

1.4 Government

1.5 Others Solution 2.1 Systems

2.2 Tags Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Healthcare- The Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) market is experiencing notable growth, particularly in the healthcare sector. This segment is witnessing significant expansion due to the increasing demand for patient monitoring and asset tracking in hospitals. RTLS solutions offer advantages such as real-time tracking and cost savings, making them an essential tool for enhancing operational efficiency and security. In healthcare, RTLS is utilized for applications like asset and inventory tracking, patient safety monitoring, and work-in-progress tracking. Indoor Location-Based Services (LBS) integrate RTLS with clinical systems for specific analytics data and productivity enhancement. Vendors, such as Advantech, are introducing new solutions to expand their customer base, like its July 2020 RTLS SRP for medical equipment, staff, and patient tracking. Wi-Fi-based RTLS is commonly used in hospitals for tracking assets, while RFID tags are employed for blood samples, critical medical devices, and patient identification. Data analytics software is integrated with RTLS to monitor infusion pump par levels, temperature levels, and patient data. Hospitals are adopting VPNs for data security and indoor applications based on floor maps for location-based searches. In the pharmaceutical industry, RFID technology is used to monitor temperature-sensitive shipments during transit to ensure the integrity and efficacy of drugs and vaccines. IBM's partnership with DHL for an advanced temperature-tracking solution using RFID technology is an emerging trend driving market growth.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) are innovative technologies that provide real-time tracking and location information for various industries, including biomedical engineering, nursing staff in healthcare, oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, and safety compliance. These systems enable real-time workflow optimization, enhancing productivity and efficiency. In industries like healthcare, RTLS helps in tracking nursing staff and patients, improving safety and reducing workplace accidents. In oil & gas and mining, RTLS ensures the safety of operators and equipment, while in manufacturing, it streamlines production processes and reduces workflow bottlenecks. RTLS also finds applications in security, regulations, and logistics, including courier services, transportation, and IoT-enabled navigation systems. Wearable devices and wireless systems facilitate indoor tracking, making RTLS an essential tool for industries that require real-time location information and efficient workflows. RTLS also plays a crucial role in traffic management and workplace safety, making it an indispensable technology for various sectors.

Market Research Overview

Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) are wireless technology solutions that provide accurate and real-time location information for various industries, including biomedical engineering, healthcare, oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, and more. RTLS is essential for safety compliance, workflow optimization, security, and regulatory requirements in various sectors. RTLS uses tags/badges, sensors, and readers to track people, vehicles, and manufacturing equipment. UWB (Ultra-Wideband) and Wi-Fi technologies are commonly used for indoor location and navigation. RTLS is crucial for industries with high safety regulations, such as healthcare, where accurate tracking of nursing staff, patients, and medical equipment can prevent workplace accidents, medication errors, and adverse drug events. RTLS is also used in manufacturing for asset tracking and optimizing workflow, reducing downtime and saving time and money. RTLS is also used in transportation and logistics for real-time tracking of vehicles, forks, cranes, and trucks, improving operations and reducing insurance costs. RTLS solutions offer high accuracy, reliability, and flexibility. The ongoing pandemic, aging populations, and staff shortages have increased the demand for RTLS in healthcare institutions. The hardware segment includes tags/badges, sensors, readers, and UWB technology. RTLS is also used in IoT and wearable devices for personal safety and security. RTLS is a valuable tool for industries looking to optimize operations, ensure safety, and comply with regulations. Initial setup and maintenance costs can be high, but the benefits outweigh the investment. RTLS can also integrate with Bluetooth standard for detection accuracy and healthcare applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Healthcare



Transportation And Logistics



Retail



Government



Others

Solution

Systems



Tags

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio