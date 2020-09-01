Real Time Medical Systems Announces Infection Control and Antibiotic Stewardship Surveillance Solution for Nursing Facilities

BALTIMORE, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the leading post-acute interventional analytics platform, today announced the launch of its new Infection Control and Antibiotic Stewardship Surveillance solution, a live analysis and patient surveillance solution for Infection Preventionists (IPs) and clinical teams to manage the spread of infectious diseases and reduce antibiotic-resistance cases.

"There has been a renewed emphasis on Infection Control and Prevention (ICP) within the industry since the emergence of COVID-19," states Dr. Scott Rifkin, Real Time Executive Chairman. "The release of our Infection Control and Antibiotic Stewardship Surveillance solution provides nursing facilities with a comprehensive, automated platform in meeting various components of the ICP program requirements outlined in the CMS Requirements of Participation (RoP)."

Expanding beyond Real Time's Infection Risk Identification tools, which were released March 2020 to aid facilities in identifying early signs and symptoms of emerging infections, the new solution also includes a dedicated, interactive dashboard for IPs to effortlessly track, trend, monitor, and report upon their Antibiotic Stewardship Program (ASP) requirements. Additionally, the solution offers centralized infection surveillance reporting empowering clinical leaders and administrators to proactively monitor emerging signs and symptoms of all infectious diseases, as well as active diagnosis of COVID-19 and Influenza, among patient populations within or across all facilities – in real-time.

"Once again Real Time has made my life easier by offering information at the click of a button," states Rob Brown, Clinical Informatics with Sterling Senior Care. "Being able to track and manage antibiotics, infection rates, and the providers who have prescribed these antibiotics will help in our goal for Antibiotic Stewardship. The new Infection Control and Antibiotic Surveillance solution will allow us to manage our Center Acquired Infection Rates and overall, I believe it will improve our infection control efforts. I no longer need to spend hours pulling reports and keeping multiple spreadsheets – the information is automatically compiled in an easy to use data format."

While the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) resumes onsite surveys, Real Time has launched the new solution to its 1,000+ customers nationwide, at no additional cost, to support their efforts in preparing for site visits and reporting requirements.

Real Time plans to add additional features to their new solution in the upcoming months. For more information on Real Time's Infection Control and Antibiotic Stewardship Surveillance Solutions visit realtimemed.com.

