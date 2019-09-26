Real Time Medical Systems Annual Summit Focuses On Connecting Care Through Interventional Analytics

BALTIMORE, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the leading healthcare interventional analytics company connecting skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, ACOs, payers, and affiliated providers, is excited to host the Long-Term Care community at the Real Time Summit, held Monday, October 21-22, 2019 in Baltimore, MD. Momentum for this annual event continues to grow and this year is expected to be bigger and better than ever.

This year's summit will feature a variety of engaging educational sessions, from interactive panel discussions on how facilities are applying interventional analytics to improve clinical outcomes, to expanding hospital patient referrals and life after PDPM. These sessions will be led by nationally respected healthcare leaders including Dr. Steven Handler (Curavi Health), Vincent Fedele (Zimmet Healthcare), Eric Heiden (NeuroGym), Chuck Moody (Creative Solutions), and more. All attendees will also receive 4.75 hours of NAB/NCERS Continuing Education Credits for the full-day conference.

"Real Time's Annual Summit not only allows us the share industry insight, it also provides our team the opportunity to hear, firsthand from our clients, how we can continue to improve the Real Time Interventional Analytics platform," states Christopher Miller, Chief Technology Officer, Real Time Medical Systems. "One of the most exciting aspects of the summit for me is sharing how we have implemented suggestions from prior summits and are announcing them as new features within our platform."

Kicking-off this year's summit, Real Time will host a "Party with the Penguins" Welcome Reception on the evening of Monday, October 21st at the Baltimore Zoo, where guests will be greeted by our very own live penguin ambassador and enjoy a night of savory dishes and networking.

Registration for the Real Time Annual Summit is still open and is free of charge! For more details about the Annual Summit or to register, click here or follow @MyRealTimeMed on social media.

