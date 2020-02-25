Real Time Medical Systems Exceeds 1,000 Customers

BALTIMORE, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the leading healthcare interventional analytics company connecting long-term care facilities, hospitals, ACOs, and payers, today announced a significant company milestone as they reached 1,000 customers! In 2019 Real Time saw continued growth in its customer base by expanding its suite of interventional analytics technology tools. This extraordinary company milestone speaks to significant market opportunity and demand for an interventional analytics solution that can improve clinical outcomes, optimize PDPM, and coordinate care across the continuum delivered by Real Time.

The Real Time SAAS solution reduces hospitalizations of nursing facility patients by detecting issues 48 – 72 hours before they become severe. The potential savings for Medicare is $16 Billion dollars nationally and $300 million in Maryland.

"Our continued growth is attributed to our keen understanding of the challenges facing healthcare organizations to improve quality measures, reduce readmissions, and increase reimbursements. Through our focus on customer success and product innovation we have become the trusted partner to more than 1,000 customers and monitoring over 110,000 patient lives nationwide," states Joan Neuscheler, CEO of Real Time. "This past year we have invested heavily in expanding our interventional analytics technology to enable long-term care facilities to improve care coordination with their partner hospitals. As a result, we have emerged as the leading interventional analytics platform within healthcare."

As the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) continues to push toward interoperability, it is essential for long-term care facilities to begin finding proactive solutions to bridge the gap between post-acute and acute care coordination. According to a 2019 Black Book Research survey, long-term care administrators report 86 percent of their facilities are not exchanging health information electronically with referring hospitals. Real Time is the first-ever interventional analytics platform that helps post-acute care facilities share live, patient health information electronically with referring hospitals – improving patient care, reducing readmissions, and increasing reimbursements.

"Some may say it's a challenging time in healthcare, but we see this as an exciting opportunity to make a real impact in how we deliver care to so many individuals," states El Harris, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Real Time.

About Real Time Medical Systems

Real Time Medical Systems is the leading healthcare interventional analytics company helping to improve the patient care continuum by connecting long-term care facilities, hospitals, ACOs, payers, and affiliated providers in building an integrated preferred care network.

