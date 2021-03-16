Real Time Medical Systems Joins Florida Health Care Association (FHCA) as a Preferred Partner

BALTIMORE, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the leading interventional analytics solution, joins the Florida Health Care Association (FHCA) as a Preferred Service Corp Partner. FHCA members, through Real Time's analytics solution, will be able to access live clinical analysis on residents residing in nursing facilities to improve various QIP measures, while reducing avoidable hospital readmissions, managing PDPM reimbursements, establishing infection prevention surveillance, and improving network performance.

"With the intricate link between quality measures and Medicaid reimbursement in Florida, it was essential to provide our members a solution, such as Real Time, to ensure they have the live data needed from their EHR at their fingertips to continue to make advancements in resident care," states Tom Parker, Senior Director of Reimbursement at FHCA.

Unlike MDS scrubbers that analyze old data, Real Time's cloud-based solution generates a live-sync with key data points in the EHR, including keywords found in nursing notes, to deliver actionable analyses enabling early clinical interventions. Compatible with every major post-acute EHR, Real Time will offer FHCA members a time-efficient solution in tracking and improving QIP outcome measures, including flu and COVID-19 distribution, lower percentage of UTIs, pressure ulcers, falls, incontinence, and the need for assistance with activities of daily living (ADL) – within and across all facilities.

"We are grateful for FHCA's leadership and forward-thinking advocacy on behalf of our industry and, specifically, seeking solutions that advance its members' use of their existing EHR data," states Shane Dearing, Executive Vice President of Growth at Real Time. "It is a true testament to the value Real Time brings in helping nursing facilities and long-term care communities within the state of Florida achieve demonstrable improvement in various areas of their QIP - especially during a time when so many facilities are asked to do more with less."

