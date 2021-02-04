Real Time Medical Systems Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Monitoring for Nursing Facilities Nationwide

BALTIMORE, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the leading healthcare Interventional Analytics solution, today announces the launch of its Post COVID-19 Vaccination Alert tool. This new tool enables nursing facilities to proactively monitor residents who have been administered a COVID-19 vaccination for adverse side effects – with no additional work or duplicate data entry needed.

Utilizing live data within the electronic health record (EHR), Real Time's Post COVID-19 Vaccination Alert identifies changes in vital signs, as well as integrated lab results and nursing notes, identifying keywords related to post vaccination documentation. By closely monitoring residents for up to 7-days following the vaccine administration date, the tool assists facilities with early identification and provides an opportunity for immediate clinical intervention – enabling a 24/7 vaccination surveillance system within and across all facilities.

"Nursing facilities are caring for our nation's most vulnerable population. Because of the complex health needs and multiple underlying medical conditions that many residents present, it is critical to closely monitor, track, and report any adverse side effects of the vaccination," states Dr. Steve Stein, Chief Medical Officer of Real Time Medical Systems. "Real Time's Post COVID-19 Vaccination alert allows clinical teams to properly intervene in care and immediately report potential side effects to the Health and Human Services' Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting Systems (VAERS)."

The Post COVID-19 Vaccination Alert is the most recent enhancement to Real Time's Infection Control and Antibiotic Stewardship Surveillance Solution, which automates tracking and trending insights to identify early onsets of infections, monitor antibiotic usage, and simplify reporting requirements. For more information on Real Time and its Interventional Analytic solutions visit www.realtimemed.com.

Real Time Medical Systems is the industry-leading Interventional Analytics solution that turns EHR data into actionable insights. Serving healthcare organizations nationwide, Real Time improves clinical performance by reducing avoidable hospital admissions/readmissions, managing reimbursements, improving care coordination, and detecting early onsets of infectious disease.

