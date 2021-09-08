Real Time Medical Systems Receives KLAS Rating for Interventional Analytics Solution

Company earns a 95% Overall Customer Satisfaction Score from KLAS First Look Report Tweet this

The report, which is based on independent research and comprehensive customer surveys, found that Real Time achieved a 95% overall satisfaction rating with 86% of respondents stating they received outcomes within 12 months or less, and 95% of respondents indicating they would purchase Real Time again.

KLAS also found that the adoption of the SaaS-based platform earned high marks with key functionalities, especially among health system and ACO customers, scoring 100% consistently across all categories including: analyzing PAC network performance, implementing standardized care pathways across PAC network, improving care coordination, accessing live patient data, and risk stratifying patients and facilities to improve quality and performance measures. According to KLAS, "As the industry moves to value-based care, provider organizations' ability to capture patient information across care delivery environments becomes critical for success. Post–acute care data is a vital component for managing and measuring episodes of patient care."

"This report validates our commitment to improve healthcare outcomes across the continuum of care by empowering customers with live clinical insights that elevate care in the post-acute setting," said Dr. Scott Rifkin, Real Time Executive Chairman. "I'm inspired to learn how customers are taking advantage of post-acute data transparency and the impact it has on their value-based care performance and the exceptional care they provide."

To see more information on Real Time's KLAS First Look Report visit www.realtimemed.com.

