Real Time Medical Systems Secures $20 Million In Series C Funding

BALTIMORE, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the leading healthcare interventional analytics solution, today announces the closing of $20 million in Series C round funding led by BASE Capital and SunBridge Capital. This new investment continues to advance Real Time's interventional analytics platform and further accelerates its steady market growth.

Real Time's interventional analytics platform enhances care coordination and clinical decision making through seamless EHR data interoperability between post-acute care (PAC) facilities and health systems, ACOs, and payers. Using live clinical alerts coupled with recommended interventions, Real Time enables care teams to reduce hospital admission rates, detect early signs of infectious diseases, and improve patient outcomes throughout the continuum of care.

"The healthcare industry is at a pivotal moment, which presents both significant challenges and tremendous opportunities," states Dr. Scott Rifkin, Executive Chairman at Real Time. "This past year has shown that seamless care coordination and data interoperability are vital to improving patient care between varying clinical settings. This Series C investment will help us reach the next stage of growth to meet these challenges head on while further partnering with our customers to advance our innovative solutions."

With the growing shift to value-based care, Real Time is expanding its playbook to deliver more enhanced data interoperability solutions to support the long-term success of PAC providers and their healthcare partners. Data transparency enables ACOs, hospitals, and PAC network providers to drive better care coordination across the continuum while improving financial outcomes. By tracking and sharing live EHR data (including narrative notes), Real Time bridges the gap between acute and PAC settings to improve patient outcomes, such as readmission rates and length of stay, and establish better standards of care and clinical workflows.

"We continue to be impressed with Real Time's management team and its commitment to improving care coordination through the company's unique Interventional Analytics solution," said Stephen Raggio, Chief Investment Officer, BASE Capital. "The company's industry-leading technological and analytical advancements will be instrumental in helping providers and payers succeed in value-based care, and we are very excited to be a part of that solution."

DC Advisory acted as exclusive financial advisor to Real Time.

