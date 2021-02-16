Real Time Medical Systems Welcomes Diana Smalley, FACHE, as Health System & ACO Advisor

Smalley will advise on care coordination advancements of Real Time's Interventional Analytics platform for acute care. Tweet this

As an exemplary leader in healthcare management, Smalley is an active fellow with the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) where she served as chairman, chairman elect, and immediate past chairman. Beginning her career as a bedside nurse, Smalley rose through the ranks to the c-suite in both non-profit and for-profit health systems. With over 30 years of senior-level executive experience, including the Regional President of Mercy Oklahoma where she oversaw 15 hospitals and more than 100 clinics, Smalley has dedicated her career to improving patient care. Recognized for her contributions in advancing care delivery, Smalley was honored by the ACHE with its highest honor, the Gold Medal Award, which identifies ACHE fellows who best exemplify leadership at the organizational, local, state, and national levels while improving healthcare services and community health beyond their organization.

"I am excited to continue working toward advancing care delivery with an organization such as Real Time, who truly cares about improving the quality of care of our senior communities," states Smalley. "I look forward to contributing to Real Time's continued growth as the company works to set new precedents in achieving post-acute interoperability and improved care coordination for ACOS and health systems nationwide."

Smalley received her B.A. in biology from Midland Lutheran College and Master of Public Health from the University of Minnesota.

