Real Time Medical Systems Welcomes Michael Wylie to the Company's Board of Advisors

BALTIMORE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the leading healthcare interventional analytics company connecting long-term care facilities, hospitals, ACOs, and payers, has appointed Michael (Mike) Wylie to its Board of Advisors. As an advisor, Wylie will work with Real Time's Executive Team to advance the company's post-acute care solution offerings to provide data transparency, enhance care coordination, and improve patient outcomes.

"As a highly respected leader and champion for the long-term and post-acute care industry, Mike is a welcome addition to Real Time's Board of Advisors," said Joan Neuscheler, Real Time's Chief Executive Officer. "With a deep understanding of the complexities facing providers and the changing regulatory landscape, he is one of healthcare's most influential advocates for advancing patient care. Bringing that knowledge and passion to Real Time, Mike will be an invaluable advisor, offering keen insights on our post-acute solutions to improve clinical outcomes and minimize administrative burden," she said.

Recognized for his operational expertise and patient and staff advocacy, Wylie has more than 40 years of experience in the long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) industry. He began his career as an activities director and quickly realized his calling to ensure seniors residing in LTPAC settings receive quality care and meaningful support. Earning promotions to senior management positions including Senior Administrator, Regional Director of Operations, and Vice President of Development, Wylie has managed day-to-day operations and provided executive oversight for multiple facilities. A trusted voice for LTPAC facilities across the country, he is the current Immediate Past Chair of the American Health Care Association and remains an Executive Committee Member today.

"As we emerge from the pandemic, post-acute providers have an entirely new set of challenges to navigate, including staffing shortages, value-based care, funding concerns, and lower occupancy rates," explained Wylie. "I look forward to supporting Real Time's efforts to help facilities address these challenges head-on and providing insights to enhance its solutions in delivering superior patient care, while minimizing the administrative burdens so many clinicians face today."

Wylie is Vice President of Development for Genesis HealthCare and the current PAC Chair of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association.

Press Contact

Keri DeSalvo

Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Real Time Medical Systems

Related Links

https://realtimemed.com

