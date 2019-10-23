Real-Time Omnichannel Marketing Automation Leader Resulticks Embarks On Aggressive North American Expansion Plans

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Resulticks, the world's fastest growing real-time conversation marketing solutions provider, today announced plans for substantial growth throughout North America. Marked by new leadership, offices, team growth, and advancements to its cutting-edge technology, the North American expansion will support the company's plan to reach $3.5B in global revenue by 2025.

Highlights of the North American expansion plan include:

New offices: To accommodate its fast-growing staff and service new clients, the company established an official North American headquarters in New York City's Chrysler Building and is expanding its on-ground presence across major U.S. markets, including an office opening in Seattle before the end of 2019. Additional offices in Atlanta , Boston , Chicago , and San Francisco are planned to open in 2020.

The North American workforce includes a wide range of talent ranging from data analysts, data scientists, and digital communication experts. The company plans to fill a significant number of roles across operations, sales, marketing, creative and product development in 2020. New Leadership: Resulticks plans to announce a number of senior executive appointments over the coming weeks.

"Seamless customer engagement throughout North America is primed for disruption. Our research shows that brands are exhausted by promises not kept by providers that offer stitched-together technologies," said Resulticks co-founder and CEO, Redickaa Subrammanian. "Resulticks was built from the ground up by marketing experts, business strategists and visionary technologists as a single, integrated solution to fuel topline growth. We believe that Resulticks is poised to change the way brands engage, acquire and retain customers across a wide range of B2C, B2B, and B2B2C industries."

Resulticks was founded in 2013 by Subrammanian and Head of Product & Strategies Dakshen Ram as the only truly singular solution for capturing a 360-degree customer view, equipping brands to orchestrate and create individualized experiences in real time, and leveraging analytics for segment-of-one attribution. Since its founding, Resulticks has sustained rapid year-over-year growth, supporting some of the world's largest and most respected brands. The Resulticks platform is quickly being adopted by CMOs from start-ups to enterprise-level organizations as the singular solution for outcomes-focused customer engagement. The world's fastest omnichannel solution, it is recognized as a real-time, AI-powered conversation cloud enabled by the first marketing data blockchain.

For more information, please visit www.resulticks.com .

About Resulticks

Resulticks is a real-time, big-data-driven marketing cloud solution built from the ground up by experts in marketing, technology, and business strategy to deliver topline growth. Outcomes-focused and enabled by the world's first customer data blockchain, Resulticks equips brands to make a transformational leap to true omnichannel engagement. With its AI-powered, customer-centric approach and attribution at the segment-of-one level, Resulticks is changing how brands worldwide reach, acquire, and retain satisfied customers. Resulticks North America is headquartered in New York City.

www.resulticks.com

