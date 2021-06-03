Real-Time Payment Solution Adoption Grows Amongst a Tech Savvy Populace

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital payments market has become increasingly diverse and complex in recent times. Some factors that fuel the market growth include the rising adoption of smartphones, increasing demand for contactless payments, the growing adoption of real-time payments, and increasing customer expectations. Additionally, technology is constantly improving, both in terms of ease of use and security. For example, biometric authentication in digital payments is expected to gain momentum in the coming years. The authentication efforts include facial recognition, fingerprinting scanning, heartbeat analysis, and vein mapping. Furthermore, according to Payments Industry Intelligence, biometric authentication solutions are expected to be used to secure USD 2.5 Trillion worth of mobile payment transactions by 2024. And, data by Research and Markets indicates that the global digital payment market size is expected to reach USD 175.8 Billion by 2026, while rising at a market growth of 20% CAGR during the forecast period. XTM, Inc. (CSE: PAID) (OTC: XTMIF), Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE: LSPD), Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), Visa Inc. (NYSE: V).

The pandemic has also accelerated the move to digital payments, injecting businesses with a sense of urgency not seen before across the B2B landscape. A report by Forbes indicates that the pandemic disrupted business as usual and required vast numbers of employees to work remotely, leaving companies with old legacy payment systems locked in buildings and paper checks piled up in office inboxes across the country. Juniper Research recently indicated that virtual card adoption has increased, with expectations for it to total over USD 5 Trillion in transaction value by 2025. In addition, the overall volume of B2B transactions is also accelerating. According to Deloitte, B2B payments in the U.S. were expected to rise from USD 16.5 Trillion in 2014 to USD 20.1 Trillion in 2020.

XTM, Inc. (CSE: PAID) (OTC: XTMIF) just announced breaking news regarding, "the integration with their Today™ Mobile app and prepaid card into Lightspeed, (TSX: LSPD /NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences.

The solution will allow Lightspeed merchants to seamlessly deploy the Today Mobile employee earned wage access solution with no friction to their business. Through the integration, XTM's platform will pull all employee earnings and gratuity data at the end of each shift and enable the business to push funds to every employee instantly, free of any fees to their employees.

"At Lightspeed, our ultimate goal is to help modern businesses simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences," said Peter Dougherty, VP of Partnerships at Lightspeed. "This integration with XTM will streamline shifts and deliver earnings to employees faster than ever, which is a win for our merchants."

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. XTM will begin integrating the Today employee solution to businesses on the Lightspeed platform. Now more than ever business owners are looking to simplify and automate the earnings and gratuity disbursement process while at the same time save money and eliminate the need to handle cash.

"Besides Lightspeed being one of the industry leaders in retail and hospitality POS solutions, Lightspeed is also an industry leader in providing commerce solutions to the golf course industry," said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO, XTM. "With XTM talks already in progress with top tier golf courses, we are confident that this single integration with Lightspeed will exponentially increase our user base with very little friction."

About XTM: XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space, helping businesses and service workers in the hospitality and personal care space disseminate and access earned wages and gratuities. XTM's Today™ Solution, comprised of a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features, is used by thousands of restaurants, salons and staff across Canada and the United States. XTM is a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist and our technology is used by Restaurants and Salons at no charge to automate and expedite worker payouts and eliminate cash from their ecosystems. XTM's Today solution drives enterprise value with efficiency and a bespoke user experience designed specifically for restaurateurs and personal care services."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring XTM, Inc., recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5dunIPyP70

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) reported last month that it will integrate Google tools directly into its platform, to help independent businesses globally as they safely re-open and expand their in-store capacity. As consumer preference towards shopping locally increases, the direct integration between Lightspeed and Google will allow independent retailers to manage a number of Google tools directly in their Lightspeed commerce platform at no additional cost. "We know that so much of business today starts with a Google search," said Lightspeed CEO Dax Dasilva, "By combining forces, Lightspeed and Google are eliminating the pain points that prevent SMBs from effectively promoting their products online to the communities who prefer to shop local, providing them a springboard to simplify and scale their businesses as they prepare for the welcomed return of in-store shopping."

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) announced last week a new integration with Google Merchant Center that makes it easier for Square sellers to reach new customers through direct product listings on Google. Square for Retail merchants can now have products from their businesses populate right alongside items from other ecommerce stores of all sizes, helping smaller sellers to increase reach and revenue by uncovering new customers buying online. "It's tough to find new customers, especially during a pandemic," said Christo de Klerk, manager of The Red Balloon Company, a party supply and gift store based in Seattle. "Leveraging Google Product Listings on Square for Retail afforded us the opportunity to reach more new customers in our area, quickly, and efficiently."

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced back in March that it has agreed to acquire Curv to accelerate and expand its initiatives to support cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Curv is a leading provider of cloud-based infrastructure for digital asset security based in Tel Aviv, Israel. "The acquisition of Curv is part of our effort to invest in the talent and technology to realize our vision for a more inclusive financial system," said Jose Fernandez da Ponte, vice president and general manager, blockchain, crypto and digital currencies, PayPal. "During our conversations with Curv's team, we've been impressed by their technical talent, entrepreneurial spirit, and the thinking behind the technology they've built in the last few years. We're excited to welcome the Curv team to PayPal."

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) announced last week the expansion of Visa Fintech Partner Connect—a program designed to help financial institutions quickly connect with a vetted and curated set of technology providers. By streamlining the discovery process, Fintech Partner Connect can help Visa's issuing partners create digital-first experiences without the cost and complexity of building the back-end technology in-house. Initially launched in Europe, Visa Fintech Partner Connect is now available to clients in the U.S and in markets across Asia Pacific, Central Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

