Real-Time Payments Market to grow at a CAGR of 31.35% from 2022 to 2027: Increasing adoption of smartphones and access to high-speed internet to be a major driver to the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global real-time payments market size is estimated to increase by USD 55,539.13 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 31.35%. The increasing adoption of smartphones and access to high-speed internet is notably shaping the market growth. Smartphone usage has drastically increased in countries like Canada, China, and India in recent years. And the widespread 3G and 4G connectivity have enabled a simpler way of payments for customers. As the 5G network becomes popular in regions like North America, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Real Time Payments Market 2023-2027

Real-time payments market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global real-time payments market is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer real-time payments in the market are ACE Software Solutions Inc., ACI Worldwide Inc., Ant Technology Group Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, Fiserv Inc., Icon Solutions Ltd., Mastercard Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mindgate Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Montran Corp., PayPal Holdings Inc., Ripple Labs Inc., Sila Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Temenos Headquarters SA, Visa Inc., and Volante Technologies Inc. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

ACI Worldwide Inc. - The company offers real-time payment processing services which are used widely in business-to-business segments such as supplier payment and refund adjustment.

Ant Technology Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers real-time payment services which are designed to do quick pay, barcode payment, smile to pay, and QR code payment solutions to meet transaction requirements in different commercial use.

Apple Inc. - The company offers real-time payment services which provide easier, safer, and secure money transactions to various merchants.

Real-Time Payments Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on components (solutions and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the solutions segment is significant during the forecast period. These solutions process transactions between the customer/merchant and the bank/processors in real-time. This is a very safe and secure mode of payment. The cheaper cost of internet services has accelerated digital and technological adoption in several sectors. This has altered business models for various sectors including logistics, banking, education, retail, and healthcare among others. This has led to a drastic increase in digital payments across different sectors.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global real-time payments market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global real-time payments market.

APAC is estimated to contribute to 44% of the growth of the global real-time payments market during the forecast period. Mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Samsung Pay are growing in popularity in the region resulting in APAC being the fastest-growing region in the real-time payments market. Furthermore, the pandemic promoted real-time payment options including NFC and quick response (QR) codes. Major factors that accelerate the regional market growth include the convenience offered by real-time payments, such as quick service and check-out time at cafes, drive-throughs, and casual dining restaurants. Therefore, the regional market in APAC is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Real-Time Payments Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

Rapid digitalization in the payments sector is a leading trend in the market. Digital currencies, biometrics, and real-time payments became popular and widely accepted in the post-pandemic society.

Digital currencies, biometrics, and real-time payments became popular and widely accepted in the post-pandemic society. This is done so as an effort to reduce the demand for cash. Dynamic real-time payment credit has also enabled retailers to scan customer codes, where fraud can be detected immediately.

Consequentially, the global real-time payments industry witnesses growth due to the growing developments and efforts towards digitalized payments.

Major challenges -

The rising issues of data breaches and security while conducting payments are a primary challenge impeding market growth.

Consumers are reluctant to use real-time payment networks to carry out their transactions because they are worried that unauthorized mobile service providers may have access to their financial information.

Moreover, as a result of increased use of public Wi-Fi, weak passwords, and phishing attacks, there is an anticipation of an increase in identity theft and data breaches in the coming years.

What are the key data covered in this Real Time Payments Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the real-time payments market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the real-time payments market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the real-time payments industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the real-time payments market

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global real time payments market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Component

6.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Component

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

7.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ACI Worldwide Inc.

12.4 Ant Technology Group Co. Ltd.

12.5 Apple Inc.

12.6 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

12.7 Finastra

12.8 Fiserv Inc.

12.9 Mastercard Inc.

12.10 Microsoft Corp.

12.11 Mindgate Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

12.12 Montran Corp.

12.13 PayPal Holdings Inc.

12.14 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

12.15 Temenos Headquarters SA

12.16 Visa Inc.

12.17 Volante Technologies Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

