Real-Time Payments Market Worth $193.07 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global real-time payments market size is expected to reach USD 193.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing digitization in the fintech sector and growing volumes of non-cash transactions. In addition, the increasing popularity of open API-enabled real-time payment systems in banks is also expected to contribute to market growth. For instance, as per a survey conducted by Finastra, a fintech firm, in 2020, 86% of global banks surveyed were planning to adopt open APIs to enable open banking capabilities by next year. Numerous fintech companies are making efforts to develop innovative solutions to ensure better security while making payments using bank cards and smartphones.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The P2B segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. The continuous growth of online shopping and e-commerce sales is expected to drive the growth of the segment. P2B payments allow businesses to improve customer satisfaction.

The solution segment is expected to continue dominating the market over the forecast period. The growing consumer preference for innovative digital payment solutions is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The growing preference for cloud-based real-time payment solutions can be attributed to their flexibility in providing real-time payment insights to customers and retailers.

The increasing adoption of digital payment methods in big retail stores across the globe is anticipated to drive the product demand over the forecast period.

Government bodies are increasingly deploying facial recognition payment systems across public transport systems, in turn, creating an opportunity for market vendors.

The continued digitalization in emerging economies, such as China and India , is expected to create growth opportunities for vendors in the Asia Pacific regional market.

Real-Time Payments Market Growth & Trends

Fintech companies are also striking partnerships with payment technology companies to improve their digital offerings and effectively meet the changing consumer demands. For instance, in November 2020, Payments Canada, an organization that operates the payment clearing and settlement system, and Mastercard, a payment technology company, announced their partnership to improve Canada's real-time payment solution. As part of this partnership, Payments Canada selected Mastercard's Vocalink as the clearing and settlement solution provider for the country's real-time payment system, the Real-Time Rail (RTR). The increasing adoption of technologies, such as facial recognition systems, for digital payments in the retail industry is expected to drive market growth.

For instance, in June 2020, Panasonic Corporation of North America and PopID, a payment terminals solution provider, announced their partnership to provide facial recognition payment processes to the restaurant and retail industries. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to accelerate the demand for real-time payment solutions. In an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, retailers and consumers are adopting contactless payment methods. The growing popularity of online shopping in the wake of the pandemic is also expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Real-time Payments Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global real-time payments market on the basis of payment type, component, deployment, enterprise size, end-use industry, and region:

Real-Time Payments Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

P2B

B2B

P2P

Others

Real-Time Payments Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Solutions

Payment Gateway



Payment Processing



Security & Fraud Management



Advisory Services



Integration & Implementation Services



Managed Services

Services

Real-Time Payments Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Cloud

On-premise

Real-Time Payments Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Real-Time Payments End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Retail & E-commerce

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Travel & Tourism

Government

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Others

Real-Time Payments Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Sweden



Denmark



Switzerland

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Singapore

South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in Real-Time Payments Market

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS Inc.)

Finastra

Fiserv, Inc.

Mastercard, Inc.

Montran Corp.

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Temenos AG

Visa Inc.

Volante Technologies, Inc.

Wirecard AG

Worldpay, Inc.

Fanuc

