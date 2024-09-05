Real-Time Physiology in Cadavers: Is This an Oxymoron?

Educational Challenges

Teaching and learning physiology is challenging due to its inherent complexity. Traditional textbooks with static visuals fail to capture the dynamic processes involved. Most resources provide visualizations that lack interactive, real-tissue simulations. For example, understanding the cardiac structures of a beating heart and its electrical activity can be challenging with just static textbook visuals. The idea of exploring real-time physiology within cadavers seems impossible—until now.

Anatomage's Solutions

Anatomage addresses such challenges with Anatomage Bodies, our renowned digitized cadavers. For years, Anatomage Bodies have been regarded as the most trusted learning resource for human anatomy and physiology. Created from frozen cadaveric slices, they provide accurate and complete representations of real human anatomy.

Over time, Anatomage's technology has advanced to allow the cadavers to demonstrate real-time and interactive physiological functions that were once only visible in videos. These simulations combine anatomical precision with medically accurate representations of natural physiological processes. Through the technology, students can simulate cardiac motions, muscle movements, or even engage with the childbirth delivery process on a real human cadaver.

New Upgrades

With the introduction of new upgrades, Anatomage Bodies are getting closer to functioning as living human bodies.

Pre-Existing Physiology Functions:

Cardiac Motions

Cardiac Arrhythmias: Atrial Fibrillation Ventricular Fibrillation Atrioventricular Blocks Atrioventricular Dissociation

Kinesiology

Neural Pathways

Ocular Motions

Dental Arch

Pregnancy and Delivery

General Pathways

New Physiology Upgrades

Cardiology 12-lead ECG Wiggers Diagram Myocardial Infarction Angiogram

Neural Pathways Brodmann Map Functional Areas Stroke

Developmental Anatomy

Respiration, Bronchoscopy

Homeostasis (Glucose Regulation)

Facial Expression

Renal Physiology

Injection Procedures

Applications

These new features offer exceptional learning opportunities. Instructors can use Anatomage Bodies as visual references during lectures to effectively explain physiological concepts. For instance, teachers can enrich lectures with an interactive brain model that highlights functional and Brodmann areas. This tool assists teachers in guiding students to discover which specific brain regions are responsible for functions such as sensation, motor control, and cognition.

Lab activities are further enhanced with advanced clinical procedural tools. These tools allow students to simulate diagnostic tests on digitized human bodies. Through these simulations, students can practice locating insertion sites. With this tool, they can step into the roles of doctors and nurses, experiencing the process of physiological diagnosis.

Our Values

One of the most significant benefits of these upgrades is the ability to visualize complex physiological processes in remarkable 3D detail. Students can visualize the dynamic process of blood glucose regulation after a meal. They can track the journey of glucose and insulin production through the bloodstream and into specific organs.

Another major learning benefit of Anatomage's real-time physiology is the ability to both interact and observe anatomical systems in action. This enables students to visualize organ behaviors as if they were witnessing them in real life. Even beyond it, students can actively engage with the process. For instance, they can control the cadaver's breathing and respiration rate. From this, they gain a deeper understanding of how changes in these variables impact lung volume and pressure.

A further key benefit is studying precise anatomy and physiology. Since Anatomage Bodies are based on real anatomy, simulating real-time physiology allows students to gain accurate insights into how living bodies function. For example, our Cardiology tool allows students to explore the pathophysiology of cardiac structures across various conditions. Students utilize the integrated 12-lead test to detect irregular electrical activity associated with these pathologies. As Anatomage's heart model is derived from actual cardiac slice data, our Cardiology tool allows students to observe the accurate behaviors of cardiac muscles, valves, and vascular structures.

Engaging simulations and immersive 3D visuals captivate students, making the study of physiology dynamic and interactive. Anatomage's real-time physiology technology brings learning to life, inspiring students to explore the human body in greater depth.

Looking Forward

Anatomage will continue to develop further and enhance the Anatomage Table to simulate more physiological functions. Our goal is to make our Anatomage Bodies as realistic as living human bodies. This will significantly improve their value for medical education, clinical simulations, and research. With our new upgrades, we are one step closer to this goal.

Discover the new upgrades here: anatomage.com/table11

About Anatomage

A market leader in medical imaging technology, Anatomage enables an ecosystem of 3D anatomy hardware and software, allowing users to visualize anatomy at the highest level of accuracy. Through its highly innovative products, Anatomage is transforming standard anatomy learning, medical diagnosis, and treatment planning.

