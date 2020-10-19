Real Time Risk Solutions teams with Zurich North America

"RTRS has worked closely with Zurich to deliver a solution that provides great value for their customers" Tweet this

Zurich, who insures 90% of the Top 100 Contractors in the United States (ENR 2018), is now leveraging RTRS to empower its customers to better monitor and aggregate job site risk and provide contractors, developers and owners with unique insights and risk management tools.

"Our construction customers have told us about the struggles they face on their job sites related to quality and safety," said Jon Tate , Vice President of Construction, Zurich Services Corporation, Risk Engineering Zurich North America. "As we engaged customers, it became apparent many of them were looking for a way to more easily collect and trend data in real time to address their concerns. We heard them and are excited to be able to offer this digitally-driven solution."

By streamlining Quality and Safety reporting, Real Time Risk Solutions' integrated platform provides collaboration tools for contractors to manage internal teams and external partners while driving insights on performance through advanced analytics.

"RTRS has worked closely with Zurich to deliver a solution that provides great value for their customers, while also making it easy to deploy. Zurich is an outstanding company and brand, with terrific management," says Cory Davis, CEO of RTRS. "We look forward to supporting Zurich customers and continuing to innovate the platform to exceed customer expectations."

RTRS is less costly to own, easier to deploy, faster to adopt for entire teams, and more powerful in driving actionable, executive risk insights thanks to its intuitive design, built-in best practices, unique work-flow automation and advanced data analytics capabilities.

For more information on ZCS, visit http://www.zurichna.com/zcs

For more information about Real Time Risk Solutions, visit www.rtrs.co .

Cory Davis

312.672.2324

SOURCE Real Time Risk Solutions

