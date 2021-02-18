Real-time Truckload Rates from Estes Forwarding Worldwide (EFW) Available to More than 25,000 Shippers in Kuebix

Real-time truckload spot rates from EFW now in Kuebix. Tweet this

When a Kuebix user requests a truckload spot rate, Community Load Match will immediately display an EFW price. The addition of EFW real-time truckload rates further enhances Community Load Match's current contract and spot rate capabilities. Community Load Match's rapidly growing carrier community from Trimble's network of 1.3 million commercial trucks offers access to contract rates to meet the demand of shippers and intermediaries with regular lanes. For small- to medium-size businesses (SMBs) and shippers with occasional spot requirements, Community Load Match provides competitive spot rates when shippers and intermediaries don't have the volume to set up contract rates. For carriers, Community Load Match's spot opportunities help to reduce empty miles when balancing lanes and repositioning assets.

"Our goal is to remove the friction from the truckload sourcing process," said Peter Coumounduros, General Manager Load Match Group, Kuebix. "The ability to instantly receive truckload rates from EFW makes it easier than ever for Kuebix's extensive community of shippers to streamline the sourcing of their truckload freight, saving their businesses both time and money."

To help companies manage their supply chains efficiently in today's market environment, Kuebix is offering shippers 60 free days of its award-winning Kuebix Business Pro TMS . With Kuebix Business Pro, logistics teams can collaborate remotely across multiple locations, source contract and spot rates, and leverage actionable reports and analytics for improved strategic shipping decisions.

About Estes Forwarding Worldwide (EFW)

Estes Forwarding Worldwide is a leading domestic and international freight forwarder in the United States, providing customized logistics solutions for clients worldwide and across all industries via air, ground, and ocean freight. A subsidiary of Estes Express lines and located in Richmond, Virginia, EFW is uniquely backed by Estes Express Lines' extensive line haul network providing EFW clients with a hybrid transportation network. The company has received industry awards, including Specialty Carrier of the Year and E-Commerce Delivery Carrier of the Year. It has been recognized by Global Trade Americas as a leading 3PL to watch. To learn more about EFW, please visit the company's website at www.EFWnow.com .

About Kuebix

Kuebix, a Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) Company, provides a transportation management system (TMS) that powers one of North America's largest shipping communities. Kuebix is transforming the transportation industry with a common TMS platform for shippers, carriers and intermediaries to enable new levels of visibility and efficiency for the entire market. By connecting all logistics stakeholders on a single platform, shippers gain access to available capacity and competitive pricing, while brokers and carriers increase their business and gain superior asset utilization. Kuebix is a modular solution designed to scale to meet the needs of supply chains of every size and level of complexity. Built on multi-tenant cloud technology, Kuebix's connected platform enables customers to simplify ERP and other integrations to drive rapid onboarding and ROI. Kuebix is headquartered in Maynard, Mass. For more information visit: www.kuebix.com .

