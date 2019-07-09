REAL Trends + Tom Ferry Announce 2019 America's Best Real Estate Professionals List Seventh Annual Real Estate Ranking

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Trends, the Trusted Source in residential brokerage, and Tom Ferry International, a top coaching and training company, released today the 2019 REAL Trends America's Best Real Estate Professionals list. This is REAL Trends' seventh year producing the ranking. The list ranks the most productive agents by state and metropolitan area based on closed transaction sides and closed volume.

"With today's release of the 2019 America's Best Real Estate Professionals list, an elite group of real estate agents across the country are receiving well-deserved recognition. These sales associates are far above average and have built enormously successful small businesses in an extremely competitive field," says Steve Murray, president of REAL Trends.

"Congratulations to everyone who made the America's Best list," says Tom Ferry, owner and founder of Tom Ferry International. "There are multiple ways to become successful in real estate. Yet, despite the differences, the real estate professionals on this list have one thing in common—they are the best. Great job from everyone at Tom Ferry International."

More than 14,000 real estate professionals from every state are featured. To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2018. For real estate agent teams, the minimum is 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume.

"Those individual agents and teams who make up the 2019 America's Best Real Estate Professionals represent less than 1.5 percent of all Realtors® in the country yet account for over 12 percent of the closed transactions and more than 22 percent of all the sales volume closed last year," says Murray.

"It's also special to note that the average Realtor did fewer than nine transactions and $1.8 million in volume in the same year," he says. "It's incredible to consider that such a small number of real estate professionals have found a way to truly build their own businesses. It's also interesting that these top performers are reaching new levels while they work with numerous different kinds of brokerage firms and regions of the country."

Click on https://www.realtrends.com/rankings/americas-best to see the 2019 REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals list.

REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals honors America's finest real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by REAL Trends.

The rankings are compiled based on surveys from virtually every national branded network, many state and local associations of Realtors®, multiple listing services, all applicants from past years' rankings, and the 900 largest brokerage firms in the United States. Verification from an independent source is required for all submissions. In addition, REAL Trends senior staff reviews every submission for completeness and accuracy.

The REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals ranking report is sponsored jointly by REAL Trends and Tom Ferry International. REAL Trends America's Best honors America's elite real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by REAL Trends.

REAL Trends is a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry. Tom Ferry International is a nationwide real estate business and life coaching and training company.

