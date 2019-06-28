REAL Trends + Tom Ferry Announce 2019 The Thousand

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, REAL Trends + Tom Ferry, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal, published the 14th annual The Thousand list of America's top 1,000 real estate sales professionals and teams. An abridged list of the designees is published in today's edition of The Wall Street Journal and a complete listing is available online at www.realtrends.com/rankings/rt1000.

REAL Trends + Tom Ferry The Thousand, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal, is an annual, national awards ranking sponsored by REAL Trends—the Trusted Source—and Tom Ferry International coaching. Designees are recognized as the top one-tenth of one percent of more than 1.4 million licensed Realtors® nationwide.

"The best individual agents and teams' award-winning efforts were phenomenal considering the competition in the real estate market," said Steve Murray, president of Castle Rock, Colo.-based consulting company REAL Trends, which compiled the list.

The Thousand is divided into four categories, each listing the top 250 designees:

Individual Agent—Sales Volume

Individual Agent—Transaction Sides

Agent Team—Sales Volume

Agent Team—Transaction Sides

"The real estate sales professionals ranked in The Thousand have proven that they have the skills to grow their businesses year after year," said Murray. "The average U.S. Realtor® sold nine homes in 2018. The average agent ranked in The Thousand sold 217 homes and the average team sold over 562 homes. These kinds of results show that those who commit to being full-time professionals can build meaningful businesses and succeed beyond expectations. Achieving this level of results is simply incredible."

"The REAL Trends team set a precedent of what success looks like in our industry with The Thousand list," says Tom Ferry, founder of coaching and training company Tom Ferry International. "We're honored to partner in recognizing these talents and will continue to help agents fulfill their greatness."

The top five designees in each category of the 2019 REAL Trends The Thousand are:

Individual Agent—Sales Volume

Ben Caballero , HomesUSA.com, Inc., Addison, Texas Christian Angle , Christian Angle Real Estate, Palm Beach, Fla. Chris Cortazzo , Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Southern California, Malibu, Calif. Tracy Campion , Campion and Company Fine Homes Real Estate, Boston, Mass. Ralph Harvey III , Listwithfreedom.com, Boynton Beach, Fla.

Individual Agent—Transaction Sides

Ben Caballero , HomesUSA.com, Inc., Addison, Texas Ryan Gehris , USRealty.com LLP, Womelsdorf, Pa. Ralph Harvey III , Listwithfreedom.com, Boynton Beach, Fla. Qizhan Yao, Realmart Realty, Millburn, N.J. Jason Saphire , Entryonly.com, Boston, Mass.

Agent Team—Transaction Volume

The DeLeon Team, Deleon Realty, Inc., Palo Alto, Calif. The Lucido Agency, Keller Williams Realty, Ellicott City, Md. The Serhant Team, Nest Seekers International, New York, N.Y. Ben Kinney Team, Keller Williams Realty, Bellingham, Wash. Mark Spain Real Estate, Mark Spain Real Estate, Alpharetta, Ga.

Agent Team—Transaction Sides

Mark Spain Real Estate, Mark Spain Real Estate, Alpharetta, Ga. Robert Slack , Robert Slack LLC, Ocala, Fla. Ben Kinney Team, Keller Williams Realty, Bellingham, Wash. Hergenrother Realty Group, Keller Williams Realty, South Burlington, Vt . The Loken Group Inc., Keller Williams Realty, Houston, Texas

"In total, this year's professionals in The Thousand closed 195,195 sides and sold more than $89.8 billion in 2018—a new record for sales volume with a 14 percent increase in sales volume and a 16.4 percent in sides over last year," said Murray. "It is incredible to consider that 1,000 sales professionals and teams could accomplish so much."

METHODOLOGY

REAL Trends The Thousand awards program was developed by REAL Trends, a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry, in partnership with Tom Ferry International, a leading real estate coaching and training company. The Thousand honors America's finest real estate professionals and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by REAL Trends.

Rankings are compiled based on surveys from virtually every national branded network, state and local associations of Realtors®, multiple listing services, all applicants from past years' rankings, and the 900 largest brokerage firms in the United States. Verification from an independent source is required for all submissions. In addition, REAL Trends senior staff reviews every submission for completeness and accuracy.

About The REAL Trends + Tom Ferry The Thousand

The REAL Trends + Tom Ferry The Thousand ranking report is sponsored jointly by REAL Trends and Tom Ferry International and advertised in The Wall Street Journal. REAL Trends The Thousand honors America's elite real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by REAL Trends with a special ad section published in The Wall Street Journal and is not affiliated with The Wall Street Journal news department.

When promoting your selection into The Thousand, any use of The Wall Street Journal name other than 'as advertised in The Wall Street Journal' is strictly prohibited. Violators will be subject to legal action.

REAL Trends is a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry. Tom Ferry International is a nationwide real estate business and life coaching and training company.

