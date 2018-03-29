REAL Trends 500 Report Ranks Nation's Largest Real Estate Firms

A record 1,752 firms qualified for this year's REAL Trends 500. According to a research report produced by REAL Trends, the 500 largest residential real estate brokerage firms in the nation closed over 3.2 million residential sales transactions in 2017. These transactions represent approximately one-third of all new and resale transactions completed by brokers during the year, yet the REAL Trends 500 represented less than one-half of one percent of all brokerage firms. The 500-ranked brokers closed 3.2 million home transactions with a value of over $1.1 trillion during 2017, up from $1.0 trillion in the calendar year 2016.

This year's survey represents the most comprehensive collection of data assembled on the leaders of the residential brokerage industry. Numbers are documented by outside accounting firms.

"Housing sales in the nation were up 1.1 percent in 2017 from 2016. REAL Trends 500 firms were up 3.3 percent in the same period," said Steve Murray, president of REAL Trends. "For the fourth year in a row, the nation's largest brokerage firms gained market share."

Murray adds, "While we know that many incumbent firms are under pressure from new, low-cost models, the REAL Trends 500 shows that leading brokerage firms of all sizes are still growing and expanding. The national organizations such as Keller Williams and eXp have previously not been among the top 10 in REAL Trends 500. This year, they are both represented, as is RE/MAX, alongside a few traditional, independent brokerage firms."

It took 1,899 transactions to be included in this year's REAL Trends 500, up from a minimum of 1,843 transactions a year ago. In 2016, there were 235 firms recording over $1 billion in residential sales while there were 274 firms that accomplished this in 2017.

NRT LLC led the REAL Trends 500 as the largest residential brokerage company in the country. The firm closed 346,942 transactions in 2017. Owned entirely by Realogy, NRT, in Madison, New Jersey, acquires residential real estate brokerage firms and operates them as affiliates of Coldwell Banker, Sotheby's International Realty, The Corcoran Group, Zip Realty and Climb Real Estate.

Number two on the list of the nation's largest firms is HomeServices of America Inc. headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with 328,355 closed transaction sides. Number three on the list is Hanna Holdings, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with 90,468 transactions and number four was Keller Williams Realty, GO Management Offices with 34,077 transactions.

To view the rankings, go to https://www.realtrends.com/rankings/rt500. This year, REAL Trends is offering the REAL Trends 500 information for free!

About REAL Trends: REAL Trends has been The Trusted Source for news, analysis and information about the residential real estate industry since 1987. We are a privately-held publishing, communications and consulting company based in Castle Pines, Colorado. Residential real estate leaders find timely and trusted information and analysis through our yearly event—Gathering of Eagles—our monthly newsletter and other publications.

