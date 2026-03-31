Real Up Cannes Summit Unveils "Anvita" to Power the Agent-to-Agent Economy

CANNES, France, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ant Digital Technologies hosted Real Up Cannes, bringing together leaders across Web3, AI, and Finance. During the event, Anvita, a new Web3+AI brand, is officially being launched to build infrastructure for the emerging "Agent-to-Agent" (A2A) digital economy.

The summit marks a strategic evolution for Ant Digital Technologies. Moving beyond traditional asset tokenization, the company is now focused on a model where autonomous agents, programmable assets, and decentralized networks actively participate in economic activity.

Zhuoqun Bian, President of Blockchain Business at Ant Digital Technologies

Zhuoqun Bian, President of Blockchain Business at Ant Digital Technologies, said: "Simply bringing assets on-chain is just the 'static infrastructure' of digital assets. It is useful, but it does not create new demand. The real transformation lies in moving toward an onchain agentic economy, where autonomous agents will not just analyze data—they will hold assets, execute trades, and optimize portfolios. AI will undoubtedly become the largest user group in the new synergy era."

The summit's centerpiece was the debut of Anvita, a new brand aimed at bridging AI autonomy with Web3's trust and settlement rails. Cobe Zhang, Head of Anvita Products, introduced Anvita Flow, a platform designed to enable agent-to-agent collaboration.

The Anvita brand is built on two core pillars:

Anvita TaaS (Tokenization-as-a-Service): Infrastructure for institutional RWA tokenization, enabling compliant asset issuance, custody, and treasury management at scale.

Anvita Flow: An AI-native network supporting autonomous agents operating across markets, enabling task execution, coordination, and value exchange.

"This is the dawn of the A2A era," said Zhang. "Anvita Flow enables agents to act as direct economic participants, shifting the model from people searching for services to autonomous, agent-driven collaboration."

The summit featured speakers from HSBC, the Ethereum Foundation, EY, BNP Paribas, Circle, and DTCPAY, who explored how financial institutions, infrastructure providers, and regulators are preparing for the convergence of AI and Web3.

Discussions focused on how agent-driven systems could reshape financial services, enable new forms of trust, and accelerate the adoption of programmable, onchain economies.

Guided by the brand promise "Your Value Will be Valued," Anvita aims to bridge AI automation with Web3 trust—enabling participants to offload execution to intelligent agents while focusing on higher-value strategy and innovation.

About Anvita

Anvita is dedicated to building the infrastructure for the next generation of the digital economy by integrating Web3 and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. Its core product, Anvita Flow, enables agent discovery, coordination, and real-time value exchange, supporting a global, machine-driven economy. By integrating the x402 micro-payment protocol, Anvita Flow enables instant, trusted machine-to-machine settlement, helping reduce friction across communication, identity, and payments in autonomous agent interactions. For more information, please see: https://flow.anvita.xyz/home

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2947076/Zhuoqun_Bian.jpg

SOURCE Anvita