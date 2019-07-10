Real Wealth® Marketing Now Integrates with Redtail CRM

KEWASKUM, Wis., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Wealth® Marketing ("Real Wealth®"), a leading provider of educational marketing content, and Redtail Technology ("Redtail"), a leading provider of client relationship management (CRM) solutions, now offer a seamless, turnkey marketing experience for insurance and financial professionals.

"We're excited for this integration and are proud to be 100% turnkey for advisors." - Kayla Joosse, Content Quality Manager at Real Wealth®.

Real Wealth® offers compliant drip marketing content that motivates consumers to take action with their financial professional. Instead of using industry jargon which often confuses consumers into a standstill, Real Wealth® simplifies topics including basic estate planning, budgeting, long term care, and taxes, so that consumers can understand their needs and feel empowered to ask the right questions.

Redtail CRM allows advisors to capture important client data to make the most of every appointment. With this integration, advisors will be able to market to the right people at the right time using their data from Redtail, paired with the Real Wealth® proprietary marketing system, which was built by advisors, for advisors in 2016.

These tools together offer invaluable analytics, including hot lead scoring, which notifies advisors when and what their prospects are most likely to buy.

"We're taking the guess work and manual management out of marketing. Advisors will have more time to take care of clients and to pursue new prospects." – Angela Silbernagel, Director of Marketing at Real Wealth®

The Real Wealth® and Redtail Integration Tour is scheduled Tuesday, August 6th at 2pm ET. Learn more at https://realwealthmarketing.com/redtail.

About Real Wealth® Marketing

Real Wealth® Marketing produces educational marketing content featuring industry greats such as Tom Hegna and Van Mueller to encourage consumers to do business with their financial professional. Real Wealth® is built for busy advisors who want to maintain a strong personal relationships with their clients and prospects in a meaningful way. The system leverages technology to offer a turnkey, compliant drip email and social media marketing solution. For more information, visit https://realwealthmarketing.com.

