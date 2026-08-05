Real Wisconsin TV Series Spotlights Eau Claire Real Estate and Lifestyle on REAL Shows Network

Locally hosted series led by Nick Cernohous and Laura Cernohous highlights the people, neighborhoods, and businesses that define Eau Claire and the broader western Wisconsin region.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Shows Network (RSN), the national TV platform dedicated to elevating real estate and lifestyle storytelling, has added Real Wisconsin, a new locally hosted series in Eau Claire, WI, to its lineup. The Eau Claire real estate and lifestyle TV series is hosted by local real estate leaders Nick Cernohous and Laura Cernohous and produced by RSN's Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning team.

Viewers can learn more about the series and watch episodes of Real Wisconsin at realshows.tv.

The series captures the spirit of Eau Claire and western Wisconsin by blending real estate, local culture, and community stories into a vibrant viewing experience. Each episode features Nick Cernohous and Laura Cernohous:

Highlighting notable neighborhoods and distinctive properties in and around Eau Claire

Celebrating local businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations

Spotlighting the people and stories that shape everyday life across western Wisconsin

"As hosts of Real Wisconsin, our goal is to shine a light on the people and places that make Eau Claire and western Wisconsin such a special place to call home," said Nick Cernohous and Laura Cernohous, cohosts of Real Wisconsin. "From longtime local businesses to new voices in our community, we want viewers to see themselves and their neighbors reflected on screen."

Real Wisconsin is part of REAL Shows Network's growing lineup of locally branded series that highlight communities across the United States.

As part of RSN's national network of locally branded shows, Real Wisconsin gives its hosts a full 30 minutes to build a recognizable, personality-driven brand while authentically representing the unique character of Eau Claire, WI, and the broader western Wisconsin region. The show provides local organizations, including nonprofits and philanthropic initiatives, along with entrepreneurs and community influencers, a high-quality platform to share their stories through cinematic, lifestyle-driven segments.

Rooted in RSN's mission of positive media, Real Wisconsin focuses on authenticity, connection, and the everyday experiences that make communities stand out. It uplifts the people, businesses, and causes that make each community extraordinary, offering viewers fresh insight along with engaging, professionally produced entertainment. High-resolution images and video clips from Real Wisconsin are available upon request.

About REAL Shows Network

REAL Shows Network (RSN) is a national TV network for top real estate professionals and influential local leaders, giving select hosts in each market the exclusive opportunity to lead a full 30-minute show that showcases their expertise, partners, and community. Created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, RSN delivers cinematic, lifestyle-driven storytelling and strategic media exposure that builds authority, deepens community connection, and elevates positive stories in each market. For more information, visit realshows.tv.

SOURCE REAL Shows Network