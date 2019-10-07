Real Wood Floors Expands Portfolio with Launch of Silvian Collection

WEST PLAINS, Mo., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Wood Floors expands its product portfolio with the early October launch of the Silvian Collection. Inspired by Scandinavia's clean design style, the new options feature oak and walnut variations.

The Silvian Collection enters the market as consumer demand for real hardwood flooring in interior design continues. "We wanted to deliver a new collection that really brought nature inside a living space, with natural wood tones and clean lines that let the wood's inherent luster anchor the interior," said Sam Cobb, CEO of Real Wood Floors.

He continued: "The name itself is derived from the Latin word silva, a term for wood, trees and forests. We chose color names from the Scandinavian country of Finland, where the harsh climate has helped shape the distinctive style there - uncluttered simplicity, natural wood tones and bright whites."

The new collection consists of seven Oak and one Walnut option. With eight different colors to choose from, the entire collection is available is 7 ½" width and lengths up to 7 feet. The hardwood top layer is a 3mm sawn veneer with wire brushed texture to accentuate the natural grain with protection by a low sheen UV oil finish. These attributes were designed to reflect the needs and desires of today's discerning customers.

As part of the new product launch, during the entire month of October, customers may purchase all Revelarre floors which includes four colors in the Silvian collection at 25% off plus an additional $500 off with a minimum purchase of 1,000-square-feet. Revelarre is the company's natural color process that reveals the true character of wood.

Additionally, celebrity designer, Jennifer Bertrand (Lifetime's Military Makeover, HGTV Design Star Winner) will appear at showroom sponsored events in Atlanta, Denver, Naples and Nashville for the launch through October.

For more information, please visit www.realwoodfloors.com.

About Real Wood Floors

Real Wood Floors (RWF) knows that children without families are one of the most vulnerable populations in the world. Their ultimate goal is for every child to have a home and hope for the future. They're grateful to be involved in family preservation efforts, family homes, international and domestic adoptions, and supporting educational opportunities for at risk children and adolescents. This mission is where Real Wood Floors is passionate to work toward. With that as their destination, RWF is designing, producing and providing fine wood flooring as the means of getting there.

