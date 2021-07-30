REAL WORDS Announces Publication of Its New World-Changing Book

MONROE, N.J., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, REAL WORDS, a publishing and news service company at https://New-World-Unity.com, announced their new book "THE POWER OF UNITY," complementing their Facebook Group "Challenging Ideas To Change The World," which has attracted over 100% new awareness since its inception only 5 months ago.

"Bleeding Edge" Thinker Creates World-Changing Formulation

Due to the global crises not having gained sufficient traction to offer demonstrable solutions, our company continues to work arduously to keep our critical challenges in the forefront of the public. REAL WORDS Owner/President Jeff Kolber attributes the company's upcoming success to the positive feedback captured across social media platforms as we continue to propose new solutions.

Because it has become apparent that our world is in a state of quicksand, REAL WORDS is using the following tactics to gain stronger momentum:

Our budget has expanded to bring more robust resources to its mission of providing the public with the most up-to-date news and ideas to stimulate action to address our global dilemmas.

By having mailed dozens of copies of our new book to world leaders and experts, the company envisions this will provide them with the ability to kickstart the global recovery that many of us are still wondering what the next steps will be.

It is because our company believes "we shall not go gently into that night" as the planet collapses around us, that "THE POWER OF UNITY" will be the book that shows the G-7, Paris Peace Conference and the UN how not just to plan for what needs to be done but also to show the actions that need to be initiated to avoid climate failure and rebuild the lives of the people. And by doing so, we will be able to establish a sustainable and renewed future for all people and all nations.

The book is available now at $14.95 with a promotional discount of 70% to the first 100 responders at https://New-World-Unity.com/Contact/

Media Contact

Jeffrey Kolber, Owner/President

REAL WORDS LLC

(609) 495-7688

[email protected]

TWITTER https://twitter.com/BrainiacWho

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/groups/894871354604716

SOURCE REAL WORDS LLC