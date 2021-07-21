CAMPBELL, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts has released one of their popular Expert INSIGHTs, this time covering Predicted Profiles for 6G Traffic.

The report answers the question, "how long will mobile data growth continue at 40-50% per year?" and provides a peek at probable scenarios for 6G.

Real-World 6G Predictions are Here; The Next “G” Levels Up

"We see the number of users at all levels rising over the next 15 years, as well as data usage per user. Increase in video and other rich formats will drive massive demand for quick, abundant data—but, how quick, and how abundant? This report provides answers, and maps out the data mountain the industry must climb to maintain growth," commented Chief Analyst Joe Madden.

As new VR and other rich media formats mature, Mobile Experts foresees an increase in data intensity. No counter-force is pushing the consumer to reduce their data consumption today, making a factor of 100x growth in data consumption not only reasonable but realistic.

"Today's mix of fixed and mobile data will continue to migrate onto mobile devices for the next 15 years due to a combination of technology availability and human factors," commented Chief Analyst Joe Madden. "People want convenience; now that the cost of mobile broadband is close enough to the cost of fixed broadband, many users don't perceive a cost difference, and will drop their fixed connection in favor of a mobile-only strategy."

One key issue addressed by this report is the rise of indoor data usage, and the ability for mobile networks to service high levels of capacity from outdoor infrastructure. Millimeter wave and Terahertz (THz) networks are expected in 6G, but a fundamental issue with indoor penetration will create a business-model issue related to deployment of indoor infrastructure. This report evaluates the level of indoor data, the use of Cognitive Radio (CR) techniques to utilize shared low-band spectrum, and applicability of mm-wave and THz spectrum.

For more about this report, click here.

About Mobile Experts Inc. :

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 20 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation.

Contact:

Rachel Winningham

Mobile Experts Inc.

[email protected]

+1 (408) 374-0690

www.mobile-experts.net

SOURCE Mobile Experts