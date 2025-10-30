Real-World Clinical Data and Cohort Design, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, understand the roles of structured and unstructured EHR data to show how each contributes to real-world cohort design. Attendees will discover how combining multiple data types can enhance diagnostic accuracy and strengthen study design. The featured speakers will discuss strategies for working with real-world clinical data, including techniques for managing data availability. Attendees will explore practical approaches to multimodal cohort building that address both specificity and scalability in real-world research.

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the foundational concepts introduced in a prior webinar, this follow-up session will focus on how multimodal real-world clinical data can be used to define and investigate research cohorts. Join this webinar to explore how layering multiple types of clinical data can improve cohort precision and research insight.

Using examples of de-identified data sourced from a large academic medical center, the featured speakers will walk through several real-world research scenarios that show how different data modalities, including structured tables, narrative notes, imaging and genomics, can be integrated to strengthen cohort design.

This webinar will also address common pitfalls in cohort development, such as diagnostic ambiguity and reliance on single data types. The speakers will share strategies for working with and validating complex clinical concepts, balancing diagnostic specificity with cohort size and navigating common challenges in real-world data research.

Register to learn more about working with complex multimodal real-world clinical data to support thoughtful, scalable cohort design.

Join experts from NashBio, Amber Watson, Associate Medical Director; and Steven Held, Medical Director and VP, Clinical Affairs, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Real-World Clinical Data and Cohort Design.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit www.xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit www.xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks