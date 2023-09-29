Real-World Evidence and Data Analytics Conference (Frankfurt, Germany - October 5-6, 2023): Paving the Path for Next-Gen Medicinal Research

29 Sep, 2023, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Real-World Evidence and Data Analytics Conference" set to take place on October 5th and 6th, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Building on five triumphant installments held in Boston, USA, this year's European chapter promises an invigorating assembly of experts, leaders, and stakeholders. The confluence aims to shed light on the accelerating evolution of real-world evidence (RWE) and its vital impact on drug benefit elucidation.
RWE, hinging on real-world data analysis, is transforming healthcare by expediting regulatory decision-making processes. Its pivotal role in patient monitoring through digital platforms, coupled with aiding clinical data organization for regulatory inclusions, is noteworthy. However, to fully harness its potential, industry leaders emphasize the importance of comprehensive guidelines and shared annotations.
Conference Highlights:
- Delving into regulatory parameters concerning data quality & standards
- Exploiting RWE for superior market accessibility
- Embracing the nexus between AI, ML, and clinical trials
- Broadening RWE's role in the digital health domain
- Advanced analytical approaches to real-world data
- Employing RWE to inform decisions in rare diseases
Who Should Participate?:
Professionals from pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors, specifically those vested in RWE, data analytics, HEOR, market access, clinical development, epidemiology, oncology-RWE, pharmacovigilance, life science analytics, big data, data science, and more.
Speakers Spotlight:
- Helene Vioix, Director Global Evidence & Value Development Oncology, Merck KGaA
- Antje Hottgenroth, Associate Director, Real World Data Europe/International Value, Evidence, and Outcomes (VEO) - Center of Innovation, Lilly Deutschland GmbH
- Ahmed H. Seddik, Senior Manager, Global HEOR & RWE, Oncology, Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH
Beyond keynotes and panel discussions, attendees will benefit from extensive networking opportunities and direct interactions with esteemed speakers from leading pharmaceutical firms, global regulatory bodies, and innovative solution providers.
Agenda:
Day 1 Thu, 05-Oct-2023
- Keynote- Real World Data - To Drive Integrated Evidence Generation
- Maximizing the influence of RWD in cases of Rare Diseases
- Role of Data Quality in advancing the use of RWE for Regulatory Decision Making
- Application of RWD/RWE in Strategy Framework and Regulatory Considerations
- Solution Providers Presentation
- Panel Discussion - Creating Value from Next Generation RWE
- Research and Related Initiatives to Evaluate and Improve RWD for Evidence Generation
- RWD in Drug Development Program
- Evening Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking
- Current Trends in Patient-Centric Clinical Research amid the Rapidly evolving Landscape
- Patient Engagement Strategy and Execution
- Achieving Patient Diversity using RWE in Clinical Trials
Day 2 Fri, 06-Oct-2023
- RWE- Trends in Global Market and Network Access
- Patient Access to Precision Medicine Oncology
- Obtain Insight into HEOR Complexities, Parameters and Opportunities
- Global Landscape around Real- World Evidence
- Panel Discussion - Patient Engagement Strategy and Execution
- Pricing Market Access Strategies Case Studies
- Assessing Patient centered approach to value-based approach
