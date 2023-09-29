Real-World Evidence and Data Analytics Conference (Frankfurt, Germany - October 5-6, 2023): Paving the Path for Next-Gen Medicinal Research

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Real-World Evidence and Data Analytics Conference" set to take place on October 5th and 6th, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Building on five triumphant installments held in Boston, USA, this year's European chapter promises an invigorating assembly of experts, leaders, and stakeholders. The confluence aims to shed light on the accelerating evolution of real-world evidence (RWE) and its vital impact on drug benefit elucidation.

RWE, hinging on real-world data analysis, is transforming healthcare by expediting regulatory decision-making processes. Its pivotal role in patient monitoring through digital platforms, coupled with aiding clinical data organization for regulatory inclusions, is noteworthy. However, to fully harness its potential, industry leaders emphasize the importance of comprehensive guidelines and shared annotations.

Conference Highlights:

Delving into regulatory parameters concerning data quality & standards

Exploiting RWE for superior market accessibility

Embracing the nexus between AI, ML, and clinical trials

Broadening RWE's role in the digital health domain

Advanced analytical approaches to real-world data

Employing RWE to inform decisions in rare diseases

Who Should Participate?:

Professionals from pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors, specifically those vested in RWE, data analytics, HEOR, market access, clinical development, epidemiology, oncology-RWE, pharmacovigilance, life science analytics, big data, data science, and more.

Speakers Spotlight:

Helene Vioix, Director Global Evidence & Value Development Oncology, Merck KGaA

Director Global Evidence & Value Development Oncology, Merck KGaA Antje Hottgenroth, Associate Director, Real World Data Europe/International Value, Evidence, and Outcomes (VEO) - Center of Innovation, Lilly Deutschland GmbH

Associate Director, Real World Data Europe/International Value, Evidence, and Outcomes (VEO) - Center of Innovation, Lilly Deutschland GmbH Ahmed H. Seddik , Senior Manager, Global HEOR & RWE, Oncology, Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH

Beyond keynotes and panel discussions, attendees will benefit from extensive networking opportunities and direct interactions with esteemed speakers from leading pharmaceutical firms, global regulatory bodies, and innovative solution providers.

Agenda:

Day 1 Thu, 05-Oct-2023

Keynote- Real World Data - To Drive Integrated Evidence Generation

Maximizing the influence of RWD in cases of Rare Diseases

Role of Data Quality in advancing the use of RWE for Regulatory Decision Making

Application of RWD/RWE in Strategy Framework and Regulatory Considerations

Solution Providers Presentation

Panel Discussion - Creating Value from Next Generation RWE

Research and Related Initiatives to Evaluate and Improve RWD for Evidence Generation

RWD in Drug Development Program

Evening Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking

Current Trends in Patient-Centric Clinical Research amid the Rapidly evolving Landscape

Patient Engagement Strategy and Execution

Achieving Patient Diversity using RWE in Clinical Trials

Day 2 Fri, 06-Oct-2023

RWE- Trends in Global Market and Network Access

Patient Access to Precision Medicine Oncology

Obtain Insight into HEOR Complexities, Parameters and Opportunities

Global Landscape around Real- World Evidence

Panel Discussion - Patient Engagement Strategy and Execution

Pricing Market Access Strategies Case Studies

Assessing Patient centered approach to value-based approach

To further explore the conference details, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1nycam

