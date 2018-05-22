Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve

"We are very pleased that, as the SAPIEN 3 valve therapy was introduced and utilized by a broader number of U.S. clinicians in a real-world environment, the excellent patient outcomes reported from earlier clinical trials were preserved," said Larry L. Wood, Edwards' corporate vice president, transcatheter heart valves. "Even as more hospitals offered transcatheter aortic valve replacement with the SAPIEN 3 valve, the procedure was generalizable and effective. These registry data are an important indication that, moving from a rigorously controlled environment of a clinical trial, to continued access and then to a commercial environment, positive patient results can be maintained when hospitals offer broader access to patients in need."

The propensity-matched analysis comparing real-world data collected from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons and American College of Cardiology (STS/ACC) Transcatheter Valve Therapy (TVT) Registry with outcomes of patients enrolled in the PARTNER II studies of the SAPIEN 3 valve was presented today during the EuroPCR 2018 late-breaking clinical trials hotline session by E. Murat Tuzcu, M.D., chief academic officer and the chief of cardiovascular medicine at the Heart & Vascular Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

"These data comparing real-world outcomes with clinical study results in intermediate-risk patients treated with the Edwards SAPIEN 3 transcatheter heart valve demonstrated comparably positive outcomes including high survival rates and low rates of stroke," Tuzcu said.

Outcomes in a total of 1,956 intermediate-risk patients in the STS/ACC TVT Registry were compared with those of 652 intermediate-risk patients enrolled in the PARTNER II S3i study and 652 patients enrolled in the SAPIEN 3 intermediate-risk continued access program (S3iCAP) at 30 days.

All patients were treated via the transfemoral access route. Important clinical measures from the analysis are presented in the table below.

Clinical Outcomes at

30 Days (As-Treated) S3i

(N = 652) S3iCAP

(N = 652) TVT Registry IR

(N = 1,956) All-Cause Mortality % 0.9% 0.9% 0.8% All Stroke % 2.0% 2.3% 2.2%

In addition to the excellent survival and stroke rates, the post-approval data from the TVT Registry demonstrated a low rate of moderate to severe paravalvular leak, as well as a two-day average length of stay.

The Edwards SAPIEN 3 valve has been available in Europe since 2014 and in the United States since 2015. In 2016, both European and U.S. regulators expanded the approval to include intermediate-risk patients. The SAPIEN 3 valve builds on Edwards' decades of experience in the development of tissue heart valves, and the proven benefits of the Edwards SAPIEN valves.

