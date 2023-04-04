Real World Evidence Solutions Global Market Research Report 2023: Focus on Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, & Immunology - Forecasts to 2027 & 2032

DUBLIN, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Real World Evidence Solutions Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global real world evidence solutions market grew from $1.49 billion in 2022 to $1.71 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. The real world evidence solutions market is expected to grow to $2.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.4%.



Real-world evidence refers to the clinical evidence regarding the usage and potential benefits or risks of a medical product derived from the analysis of real-world data.



North America was the largest region in the real world evidence solutions market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The main components of real-world evidence solutions are services, data sets, clinical setting data, claims data, pharmacy data, and patient-powered data. "Services refer to an activity or the performance of a task with a commercial purpose. They are used in oncology, cardiovascular disease, neurology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas.

They are applied in drug development and approval, medical device development and approval, reimbursement/coverage and regulatory decision making, and post-market safety and adverse event monitoring. The various end-users are pharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and other end-users.



The growing geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the real-world evidence solutions market. The geriatric population refers to people aged 65 and over, who are at higher risk of falling for several reasons, including postural hypotension, and balance or gait impairment. Aging increases the threat of chronic diseases such as strokes, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, arthritis, and cancer.

For instance, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, a US-based intergovernmental organization that published a report on world population ageing in 2020, there were about 727 million people aged over 65 years, and that number is expected to reach 1.5 billion in 2050 . Therefore, the growing geriatric population is driving the growth of the real-world evidence solutions market.



The development of real-world evidence has become a key trend, gaining popularity in the real-world evidence market. Achieving commercial success and convenient decision-making using real-world data is playing a key role, and real-world evidence addresses those demands for additional information.

For instance, in October 2021, the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research, a US-based professional society for health economics and outcomes research, stated that the Real-World Evidence Transparency Initiative launched the Real-World Evidence Registry.

The Real-World Evidence Transparency Initiative helps in addressing potential concerns with RWE studies by launching the RWE registry and establishing a culture of transparency for the analysis and reporting of RWE in healthcare and health research.



The countries covered in the real-world evidence solutions market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Anthem Inc.

Cegedim Health Data

Clarivate PLC.

Clinigen Group

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Flatiron Health Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

ICON plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Medpace Holdings Inc.

Optum Inc.

Oracle Corporation

PAREXEL International Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

PPD Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Syneos Health

Symphony Innovation LLC

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

Amerisource Bergen Corporation

Cardinal Health

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Informa PLC

Palantir Technologies

UDG Healthcare PLC

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Real World Evidence Solutions Market Characteristics



3. Real World Evidence Solutions Market Trends And Strategies



4. Real World Evidence Solutions Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Real World Evidence Solutions Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Real World Evidence Solutions Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Real World Evidence Solutions Market



5. Real World Evidence Solutions Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Real World Evidence Solutions Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Real World Evidence Solutions Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Real World Evidence Solutions Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Services

Data Sets

Clinical Setting Data

Claims Data

Pharmacy Data

Patient Powered Data

6.2. Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market, Segmentation By Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Immunology

Other Therapeutic Areas

6.3. Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Drug Development And Approvals

Medical Device Development And Approvals

Reimbursement/Coverage And Regulatory Decision Making

Post Market Safety And Adverse Events Monitoring

6.4. Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market, Segmentation By End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Pharmaceutical And Medical Devices Companies

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Other End-Users

7. Real World Evidence Solutions Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/myto3t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets