Real-World Guide to Create Thriving Nonprofits

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Become a Nonprofit Pro: Nine Common Pitfalls and How to Avoid Them, by Tawnia Wise is now available. The book is published with Advantage Books and is available on Amazon today .

With Become a Nonprofit Pro, Tawnia Wise provides crucial lessons she has learned over the past two decades working with nonprofits towards better outcomes. With a background in fundraising, Wise designed the principles in her book around one objective: creating nonprofits that thrive by successfully competing for donor investment.

If you are a seasoned veteran or have just started to fully embrace a cause you love, Become a Nonprofit Pro has the real-world advice you need to change what is possible for your organization. Wise has practical guidance for wrangling a board, living your mission, and raising the capital that makes a difference.

"Just as a deteriorating company won't attract investors, an ineffective nonprofit won't convince funders to donate to their cause," Wise said. "To make either work, you must be financially solvent, forward-thinking, and business savvy."

Filled with anecdotes, case studies, and Wise's disarming voice, Become a Nonprofit Pro is the perfect companion for anyone who needs their nonprofit to succeed.

About Tawnia Wise

Tawnia Wise blazes the trail for nonprofits in need of capacity and resources to support their mission. After more than a decade as a nonprofit professional at some of the most effective nonprofits in the country, she founded WISE in 2014, combining strategy and tactical support to ultimately transform the nonprofit consulting landscape. Wise has a master's in public administration and is a Certified Fundraising Executive.

About Advantage Media Group

Advantage Media offers independent publishing programs and Authority Media™ services purpose-built for transformational business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts who seek to inspire a new generation, ignite social change, and grow their reputation as thought leaders. The company has published more than 2,000 Authors who reside in 12 countries and have translated their books into more than 20 languages.

SOURCE Advantage Media Group