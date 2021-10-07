Real World Medical Data Solutions, Inc. Announces Release of Master Vitamins™ With Immune Health

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real World Medical Data Solutions, Inc., a novel supplement company founded by Cardiologist Dr. Mark East, announced today the launch of its product MASTER Vitamins™ with Immune Health. MASTER Vitamins™ was developed in response to a vital need for patients to enhance their immune function in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The supplement is formulated to contain optimal amounts of Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, L-Methylfolate, Zinc, Magnesium, Taurine, and Alpha-lipoic acid.*

Master Vitamins Immune Health - Formulated & Recommended by Physicians

Complementary strategies are critical in tackling COVID-19, as it has become clear that vaccination efforts alone cannot prevent all cases. Many Americans remain unvaccinated, and vaccinated individuals are still at risk of symptomatic disease. A recent study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concludes that existing vaccines are only 66% effective in preventing infection by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, with data from international studies reflecting the possibility that vaccine efficacy may be as low as 39%.

The arrival of MASTER Vitamins™ with Immune Health is quite timely, as addressing vitamin and mineral deficiencies is one way that both the vaccinated and unvaccinated can prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 infection. The vast majority of patients are chronically deficient in the vitamins and minerals required for proper immune function. Often, patients are treated with these micronutrients upon admission to the hospital. Dr. East, in conjunction with other medical experts, designed MASTER™ Vitamins to instead take a proactive approach.

MASTER Vitamins™ Ingredients include:

Vitamin C: enhances chemotaxis, phagocytosis, and generation of reactive oxygen species by phagocytic cells

Vitamin D3: enhances function of numerous immune cells, deficiency is associated with increased hospitalizations and mortality from COVID-19

L-Methylfolate: involved in the production of immunomodulatory molecules, deficiency is associated with a decrease in T cell number

Zinc: critical to all cells, required for immune cell development and function, is a known inhibitor of coronavirus replication

Magnesium: critical to all cells, important co-factor for immunoglobulin synthesis

Taurine: powerful anti-inflammatory, helps retain magnesium

Alpha-lipoic acid: potent antioxidant, modulates differentiation and proliferation of T cells

"With the reality that we are still in the midst of a pandemic and that new viral variants are likely to continue to emerge, we seek to ensure that patients have a comprehensive approach to address as many factors as possible and stay safe and well," advises Dr. East.

MASTER Vitamins™ contains up to ten times the potency of Vitamin C and five times the potency of Zinc compared to the typical multivitamin. It is both accessible and affordable, with a price that includes both shipping and handling, and a 60-Day money-back guarantee. MASTER Vitamins™ is now available for purchase on Amazon.

For more information, please visit Master Vitamins™ at Mastervitamins.com or on Amazon.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Real World Medical Data Solutions, Inc.:

Founded during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Real World Medical Data Solutions is driven in assisting others in optimizing their health at the molecular level by correcting common micronutrient deficiencies. Real World Medical Data Solutions is committed to maintaining affordable prices and to providing its customer base with educational resources related to the importance of supplementation. A minimum of 10% of proceeds from MASTER Vitamins™ with Immune Health are donated to support charitable organizations.

Contact:

Master Vitamins

Ye-Vetta Wilson-Worst

[email protected]

833-246-6863

SOURCE Master Vitamins

Related Links

https://mastervitamins.com

